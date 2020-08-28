City gives tax rate final OK

Barring an increase in their property value, Maysville residents can expect to see a tax bill this year that is the same as last year’s, following approval of the 2020 tax rates.
Commissioners agreed to take the compensating rate of .166 cents per each $100 of property value during Thursday’s city commission meeting. That is the same rate as last year. City Comptroller Penny Francis said earlier the rate will generate $818,000 in revenue for city coffers.
The motor vehicle tax rate will remain the same at .246 cents per $100 in 2021.
Commissioners also approved the PVA’s assessment for 2020 of $462 million in real property, $120 million intangible personal property, and $39 million in inventory.
City Manager Matt Wallingford updated commissioners on a warehouse on Lexington Avenue that is nearing collapse.
Wallingford said City Clerk Lisa Dunbar contacted two contractors for estimates on demolishing the building but only one responded with an estimate of $15,000 to take down the building and a total of $29,500 to tear down the structure and haul away the debris.
Wallingford said that Public Works could probably haul away the debris, one the building is on the ground, saving the city almost half the estimated costs.
“Something needs to happen,” he said.
There is money in the city budget for such projects.
While all agreed the building poses a safety hazard and needs to be demolished, Mayor Charles Cotterill said he sees a pattern of people allowing buildings to deteriorate and then allowing taxpayers to take on responsibility for the clean-up.
“It’s costing the taxpayers to clean up somebody’s mess,” he said. “It’s just not right.”
Wallingford said the city places a lien on the property and hopes to take possession to sell the property at auction, recouping some of its costs.
City Attorney Kelly Caudill agreed to investigate if there are other options open to the city to recover its investment in cleaning abandoned and neglected property.
Also Thursday, commissioners:
— Approved the appointment of Charlene Duncan to a three-year term on the Board of Assessment Appeals.
— Approved a change order for the Beasley Pump Station project increasing the contract by $15,846.