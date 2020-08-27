Adams teen found dead

August 27, 2020
WCPO-TV

WEST UNION, Ohio — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a teenager Tuesday night as a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 237 Palmer Rd. around 10 p.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old Boston Bloomfield dead.

Deputies did not say if there were any suspects in this case, but they said no arrests have been made at this time.

The sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating this as a homicide.

No further information was available late Wednesday.

