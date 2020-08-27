More lanes opening on U.S. 68 project

FLEMINGSBURG — Drivers using U.S. 68 through Nicholas County should watch for additional traffic changes Friday – or as soon as the weather allows – when contractors open more travel lanes on the new US 68 reconstruction project, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Allen Blair.
On Friday morning, Aug. 28, new US 68 will be open from Kentucky 1455 (Lake Road) to the intersection of Business U.S. 68 in Millersburg. In the event of weather or other delays, the opening will be Sunday or the first good weather day.
Motorists who use U.S. 68 to and from Carlisle and Maysville or Paris and other destinations should expect the following traffic changes:
— All traffic on U.S. 68 will switch to new pavement just west of Kentucky 1455 (Lake Road) and just east of Millersburg.
— Crews will temporarily close Kentucky 36 (Concrete Road) on the Carlisle side of U.S. 68, and motorists will be detoured along a diversionary route to and from the new U.S. 68 travel lanes. This detour will remain in effect until the new Kentucky 36-U.S. 68 intersection is constructed.
— Motorists using Kentucky 32 – both Headquarters Road and Old Paris Road on the Carlisle side – must use old U.S. 68 and the new U.S. 68 intersections to reconnect. For example: Traveling from Headquarters to Carlisle, you would turn left onto old U.S. 68, turn right onto Kentucky 32, cross at the new U.S. 68 intersection, and continue on toward Carlisle. A return trip would use the opposite route.
— Motorists traveling to Kentucky 1244 (Barterville Road) would take Kentucky 32 from new U.S. 68 and then use old U.S. 68 to access Kentucky 1244.
Motorists should use caution, slow down, and heed all warning and traffic signs as the area remains a construction zone. Message boards will be used to direct traffic where possible.
The U.S. 68 reconstruction project, which began in March 2018, is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $15.7 million effort to build a new, wider roadway between Millersburg and Kentucky 1455 in Nicholas County and enhance safety along the highway. The project ties in with previous reconstructions of U.S. 68 between Millersburg and Paris.