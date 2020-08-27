Local prep begins for Nov. 3 election

Local school districts are reporting a smooth return to virtual learning.

On Monday, Aug. 24, Mason County, Robertson County and Augusta Independent Schools returned to school via online learning.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said he had received mostly positive feedback from both staff and parents.

“Our teachers did an excellent job,” he said. “There were very few issues during the day. We even had an excellent participation rate with students. There were a handful from each school that didn’t, but it was far less than we had expected.”

Ross said the district provided nearly 200 hot spots for families with internet access in order to allow them to participate in online learning.

“We wanted to make sure families who did not have access to internet would have it in order to allow their child to participate in school,” he said.

Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook also reported an almost issue-free first day of virtual learning.

“It went very well,” he said. “Got a lot of good reports from parents about how things went. Students had access to teachers if they had questions or concerns. It felt very successful compared to the spring.”

Some local parents said their students are doing well with online learning.

Megan Renchen has a daughter who attends Straub Elementary School in Mason County and said she is doing great with the online learning.

“Her teacher this year is Latressa Graham and she has made wonderful instructional how-to videos and has made the start of this year a breeze,” she said. “Following the step by step instructions she has been able to do most of the work herself without my aid. So far we have had no issues and my daughter has loved being back in school learning. My daughter and I have loved the flexibility of online learning. I work two days a week right now because (Maysville Community and Technical College) is still at 50 percent of employees on campus and we did her school work this afternoon. Kids are resilient and adaptable and if you have a positive mindset and outlook on things it filters down and they do too. Great attitudes and smiles are contagious and children will mimic their parents. I’m impressed with how everything is going and appreciate the school working so hard to make this great. To quote my daughter ‘staying home with you mom and still getting my learn on has been awesome sauce.’”

Kristin Larger also said her son, who attends first grade at Straub, is doing well with online learning, though it has been an adjustment.

“My son has been doing pretty well, he misses his teachers and classmates but does love the Zoom meetings where he can see their faces,” she said. “It’s an adjustment, for sure, but I’m glad for all the teachers and staff working so hard to make this as easy as possible for us.”

Summer Lake said she has five children attending school in third, fourth, eighth and 10th grades. Each of them is doing well with virtual learning.

“We are very blessed that I don’t have to work and I am able to be home with them. The teachers and staff have been very quick to assist with any questions. I have created a really good flow so everyone can get online and also have quiet areas to do their Google meets. My kids managed really well at the end of last year so going back into it this year was an easy transition. To be honest we could handle this all year if needed.”

Lake said there have been minor issues, such as the WiFi service going out, but she understands there will be some problems. She and her children are refusing to let that get them down.

“I really pray that people will be patient and allow time to fix some of the issues. We’ve had WiFi go out but we simply don’t allow that to have a negative impact. We choose joy in our home,” she said.

Jennifer Gordley said she has not found virtual learning to be easy.

“For us parents who both work full-time jobs and have kids in the school system, its definitely not easy. We have a first grader with an IEP for speech and a seventh-grader both at Mason County schools. We have the WiFi box from school but with a lot of schools going virtual this week, internet speeds have not been great for the online meetings and videos and that includes for those who have virtual work meetings as well. Also, its a lot more work than the NTI packets for sure which makes it hard on us parents to help with work when we do get home from work. Luckily our oldest has used a Chromebook before so he was able to help his younger brother and me to get started.”

Gordley also said she understands virtual learning is working for some families and that it is necessary right now, but she is hoping students can return to in-person learning soon.