Local prep begins for Nov. 3 election

Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher is preparing for another election that will be different from most she has dealt with in the past.
On Nov. 3, Mason County voters can elect to go to the polls to cast their ballots for offices ranging from city commissioners to the president, or they can sit back and watch after having already voted, she explained.
If voting in person on Election Day is not an option, voters can visit Kentucky’s online portal, which is now open, and request an absentee ballot or they can vote early at a yet-to-be-determined location, Schumacher said.
A voting plan for Kentucky’s General Election was recently agreed to by Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams, allowing voters to cast ballots by mail and for at least three weeks of early in-person voting.
While the online portal at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/govoteky is now open, voters who request an absentee ballot shouldn’t expect their ballot to arrive in the mail before mid- to late-September, Schumacher said, since ballots have not been printed yet.
Although the COVID-19 special button has been removed from the portal, registered voters still have wide latitude in requesting an absentee ballot including those who are medically vulnerable to the virus or concerned about contracting it and those who come in contact with those vulnerable voters, she said. There is no age limit and no question asked if a registered voter cites COVID-19 fears as their reason for wanting an absentee ballot.
Requests must be made by Oct. 9 since no request for absentee ballots will be accepted after that date, Schumacher said. The ballots will include prepaid postage although voters will be able to drop off the ballots at a secure ballot box at the clerk’s office in Maysville. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received at Schumacher’s office by Nov. 6.
Early voting will be held in the still undetermined location beginning on Oct. 5 and running through Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31. The early voting applied to any voters, from any precinct, Schumacher said.
On Election Day, in-person voting will take place at the Mason County Fieldhouse again for the general election as it did for the Primary Election, Schumacher said, and at the yet-to-be-determined early voting site.
Mason County’s plans will be firmed up when the local Board of Election meets on Sept. 3, Schumacher said. Once approved locally, the plans must then be sent to the state Board of Election for review and final approval, she said.
Schumacher said she plans to release available results on election night. Certified results are due to the state Board of Elections by Nov. 10, she said.
Anyone with questions concerning voting in the General Election can contact Schumacher’s office at 606-564-3341.