COVID-19 puts Lewis, Mason in Yellow Zone

Lewis County continues to struggle with an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Vanceburg longterm care facility.
The latest numbers available for Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care show 102 of the counties reported cases. Those numbers include 72 residents and 30 staff members, according to information from the Lewis County Health Department. The county has a total of 156 cases of the coronavirus, with 78 of those currently active.
Late Tuesday news reports said 10 deaths are now attributed to the nursing home outbreak.
In Mason County, 82 cases have been confirmed with 76 of those recovered. Two deaths have been reported as COVID-19 related.
Both Lewis County and Mason County have been classified as Yellow Zone counties with a positivity rate from 5-10 percent.
Also in Mason County, 2009 people have been tested through referrals from the Buffalo Trace Health District.
Other numbers reported by area counties include:
Robertson County — Four cases and 4 recovered with 231 tested.
Fleming County — The last report posted from Aug. 21 includes 63 cases with six active.
Bracken County — Last reported 37 cases, with 35 recovered and two currently active.
Adams County, Ohio — 84 cases, with four deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 190 cases with two deaths.
Area health care facilities are working to ensure they can provide a safe environment to the communities they serve.
In a recent release, Meadowview Regional Medical Center said it is committed to providing a clean and safe care environment and is taking all precautionary measures to safeguard staff, providers, and those it serves against the spread of illness.
Here are some steps the facility is taking:
—Compliance with infection prevention best practices, including following hand hygiene protocol and utilizing appropriate personal protective equipment at all times, ensuring availability and access to hand sanitizer and soap throughout the facility; and using proper disinfectants, cleaning agents and supplies that meet state and federal infection control standards
— Terminal cleaning and disinfection of sterile areas.
— Focus on high-touch areas and surfaces in high-traffic areas including emergency room, lobbies, waiting areas, hallways, restrooms, and elevators.
— Visitor Restrictions, screening and masking.