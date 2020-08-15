City holds tax rates steady

Maysville City Commission held the first reading on its tax rates at Thursday’s meeting.
After discussing the issue, commissioners agreed to take the compensating rate of .166 cents per each $100 of property value, City Comptroller Penny Stanfield said. That is the same rate as last year, she said and will generate $818,000 in revenue for city coffers.
Stanfield said commissioners rejected a rate increase of 4 percent because of the current state of the economy.
The motor vehicle tax rate will remain the same at .246 cents per $100 in 2021.
A second reading of the tax rate is set for the Aug. 27 meeting.
Commissioners also approved the first reading of the PVA’s assessment for 2020 of $462 million in real property, $120 million in tangible personal property, and $39 million in inventory.
Discussion on a May’s Lick water storage tank project resulted in a vote to submit an application to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority in hopes of obtaining a low cost or forgivable loan for the proposal.
According to City Manager Matt Wallingford, more storage is needed in the May’s Lick area to offset an issue with water pressure during peak usage periods. The project is estimated to cost about $2,5 million, he said. Higher costs or higher loan costs could halt the project, Wallingford said.
Commissioners also authorized Mayor Charles Cotterill to make preliminary inquires for an engineering firm for the project.
Also Thursday, acting on Wallingford’s recommendation, commissioners agreed to the promotion of Luke Huron to utility manager. He will replace Darren Garrison who recently retired.
In other business, commission:
— Approved a resolution authorizing the police department equitable sharing agreement.
— Approved a resolution authorizing certification of local approval for Emergency Solutions Grant for the Women’s Crisis Center.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a receipt for federal CARES Act funding.
— Approved a resolution authorizing a lease with the Buffalo Trace Area Development District for office space at the Kenton Commonwealth Center.
— Approved an ordinance setting the time for all city commission regular meetings at 5:15 p.m.
— Approved the consent agenda including reports from engineering, police, fire, treasurer, codes enforcement and all other city departments.
— Approved the appointment of Brittany Cord to the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority board.
— Promoted Cameron O’Hearn to regular firefighter status.
— Appointed Larry Wayne Ruark to full time at Public Works.