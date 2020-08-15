‘Project Overlook’ is next on Hedgecocks’ agenda

It is being called Project Overlook and the end game is to add period-appropriate homes with a spectacular view to Maysville’s landscape.

Clay and Violet Hedgecock, who have spent the last two decades buying historic properties in the downtown area that were abandoned and bringing them back to life, have taken on the Fourth Street properties as their latest project.

Some of the property, perched on a hill overlooking the Justice Center and the downtown, they already owned, Clay Hedgecock said Friday. Other parcels they purchased more recently at a surplus property auction, he said.

The site is adjacent to Maddox Alley, part of the project which has already been completed including a building known as the Tannery, Clay Hedgecock said. Now he can move on to filling the empty space.

“I think I’m going to put a few houses up there,” Clay Hedgecock said. “It’s a beautiful view.” Rather than face Fourth Street, the houses will face the Ohio River, offering its scenic vista to residents.

While the couple generally renovate and restore older properties, he said they wanted to do something new this time around.

Clay Hedgecock said local historian Orloff Miller is helping to search for designs that will be period-appropriate for the area.

“I was elated when Hedgecock Developments approached us with their plan for project Overlook, their professional housing re-development located behind the Justice Center on Maddox Alley in Downtown Maysville,” Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Director Owen McNeill said. “Given Clay and Violet’s successful history of turning dilapidated properties into historic showcases, I have no doubt this project will be successful.”

In clearing the brush and overgrowth on the site, crews uncovered some nice stonework from the 70s, Clay Hedgecock said.

“That’s the 1970s,” he said. Someone had used stones at the site from a nearby historic building that had collapsed, he said.

“They did a nice job on the stonework,” he said.

Finds such as the stonework are one of the things that make what the Hedgecocks do so interesting and rewarding, Clay Hedgecock said.

“It’s why I like doing what we do, uncovering all the little secrets up there,” he said.

While there is still some site work to be completed, Clay Hedgecock said he is ready to get started. He would ideally like to have something up and going soon, but he is being realistic to point out material prices have soared recently and that may have an impact on how fast the project moves.

Clay Hedgecock said he loves the atmosphere downtown Maysville provides and how people are out walking and socializing with friends and neighbors.

“I think its a gorgeous little town,” he said.

Although expectations may be high considering the success the Hedgecocks have had in the past, Clay Hedgecock said he never knows exactly where a project is headed until “I start to turn the dirt. I don’t like cookie-cutter. Everything is going to be different.”

“The City of Maysville and Mason County appreciate the investment that Clay and his team are making,” McNeill said. “The MMCIDA is excited about this and several other upcoming housing projects for our community as these projects will add to the area’s housing stock and underscore our outstanding quality of life in Maysville, Kentucky.”