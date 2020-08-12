Local districts to begin school virtually

Local school districts will be following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to postpone in-person learning until at least Sept. 28.

During a press conference on Monday, Beshear said there were four factors prompting him recommend the delay. Those factors included a high-level of COVID-19 cases, increase in the number of infections among children, outbreaks occurring in other states and families going on vacations in COVID-19 hot spots then returning to Kentucky.

According to Beshear, he would like to see students returning to the classroom, however, he believes it to be unsafe.

“But right now I know – I know – that we would see significant outbreaks in just about all of our school districts should we go back in one week or two weeks,” he said.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said virtual learning for students will begin on Aug. 24. More information will be provided as the district finalizes plans.

Ross said he is disappointed by the governor’s decision.

“I am disappointed. Our area currently has a low infection rate,” he said. “I would prefer a county-by-county approach. I feel we have a solid plan that allowed for parent choice. There is no replacement for in-person interactions between students and their teachers. That being said, I respect the position the governor is in and trust he is doing what he feels is best for the state.”

Ross said a food delivery program will be implemented that is similar to what was provided during summer.

Rev. Andrew Young, with St. Patrick School said he is waiting on guidance from the Diocese of Covington before preceding with any plans.

Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said virtual learning will begin on Aug. 24 for his district as well.

“I think the learning process is important and we are in better shape to provide a meaningful virtual learning experience to our RCS students,” he said. “I understand the reasons for the decision and children’s safety should be a number one priority. We always can work harder to catch up a child which there education. There no replacing someone we lose to COVID-19, especially a child.”

He said the district will provide meals for students.

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said she would have preferred the decision be made at the local level. However, the district will follow the recommendation and virtual learning will begin on Aug. 24.

“We would have preferred it to be a local decision. My school board, staff and a strong majority of parents and families wanted to return to in-person classes,” she said.

Daily breakfast and lunch will also be available for pickup or delivery, if needed, according to McCane.

McCane said in-person learning is expected to begin on Sept. 28 unless otherwise instructed.

Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said school will begin virtually on Sept. 8.

“We had been committed to providing the option of a traditional learning model; however, the total cases and positivity rates continue to increase in Kentucky,” he said. “Therefore, we will start the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, virtually in NTI. I understand this will be inconvenient to many of our families. We remain committed to meeting the needs of our students – traditionally or virtually.”

The Lewis County Board of Education approved an extended calendar that allows for virtual learning from Sept. 8 to Nov. 4. Students will return to in-person learning on Nov. 5.

Some parents were concerned about the delayed in-person start date.

“It’s heartbreaking that this virus is now effecting our kids’ education but If it’s his recommendation, I am OK with it,” Rachel Grey Emmons said. “However, with us full-time working parents that can’t stay home, it is very stressful. I also feel that it should be evaluated every nine weeks to possibly start in person. Not always liking every recommendation that he issues but not a whole lot we can do about it.”