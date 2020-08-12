County talks tax rates, property purchase

Mason County will maintain its current tax rate for the coming year, pending a vote on the issue later, officials said Tuesday.
According to Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, commissioners will set a special meeting to approve the rates once all the county’s special districts have submitted those rate to the court.
The expected resolution will set the county’s tax rates at 22.9 cents per $100 for real estate, 22.7 cents for tangible personal, and 16 cents for motor vehicles and watercraft.
Allison Adams, director of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department, along with incoming Director Victor McKay, were on hand for the meeting to present the district’s tax rate and 2021 budget.
The health department will also maintain its current tax rate of 7.5 cents per $100, Adams said.
The heath department budget shows $1.08 million in revenue and $1.065 in expenses, she said.
The meeting was likely Allison’s last appearance before the court as the department’s director as she is leaving to accept a position as vice president for public policy of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Adams has been the department’s director for 12 years.
McKay currently works with FIVCO at the Kentucky Career Center in the Kenton Commonwealth Center. He is also a member of Maysville City Commission and is on the board of the BTDHD.
“The next director is going to have big shoes to fill,” Commissioner Joe McKay, Victor McKay’s brother, said. Commissioners gave Adams a round of applause in recognition of her service.
Pfeffer said later Tuesday that the Extension Service Board approved a rate the same as last year’s and that the library board was expected to approve its rate late Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, commissioners agreed to purchase 30-plus acres adjacent to the Mason County Landfill for $150,00 from Kenny and Janet Meadows.
In other business, the court:
— Accepted reports from the Road Department, Animal Shelter, Sheriff, Landfill, Recycling Center, Solid Waste, Detention Center and Treasurer.
— Approved a 15 year renewal of the franchise agreement with Limestone CableVision.
— Agreed to purchase copiers for the judge and treasurers office.
— Approved a memorandum of agreement with t he Kentucky Housing Corporation.