Kentucky school districts scored on equitable funding

While the U.S. is one of the most educated countries in the world, it doesn’t provide the same quality elementary school or secondary school education to all students, according to information recently compiled by WalletHub.
Kentucky has the 21st most equitable school districts in the U.S. overall, but some districts within the state are fairer than others. To find out where school funding is distributed most equitably, WalletHub scored 173 districts in Kentucky based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
And while local districts are not at the top of the list, neither are they at the bottom, with only one falling below the halfway mark, according to those findings.
Bracken County was the highest scoring local district at No. 12 among the most equitably funded districts with $9,913 in spending per pupil, followed by Robertson County at No. 20 with $11,514 in per pupil spending.
The Augusta Independent School District was listed as 29th $11,075 in per pupil spending followed by Fleming County at 32 with $10,482 spending per pupil.
Mason County came in a 46 on the list with $10,281 in spending for each student.
Lewis County was the only local district falling in the bottom half of the list at No. 141 with $10,026 in per pupil spending.
In many states, more school districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than poorer districts.
Discrepancies between the rich and poor have been exacerbated even more this year by the COVID-19 pandemic. As states decide whether their school districts will have in-person learning this fall, studies show that low-income students will suffer the greatest “learning loss” due to partial or total remote learning. One contributing factor is that people in low-income districts are less likely to have the technological resources they need.
States that provide equitable funding to all school districts can help prevent poor students from having lower graduation rates, lower rates of pursuing higher education and smaller future incomes than their wealthy peers. The difference is dramatic: College graduates have $460 – $1,154 higher median weekly earnings than people with a high school diploma and no college experience, depending on the degree.