COVID-19 is on the rise locally

August 8, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Lewis County nursing home has sent that county’s number of confirmed cases of coronavirus skyrocketing.

On Thursday, those numbers have grown to 75 cases, 46 of them active. Cases at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care include 22 residents and 15 staff members.

According to reporting from Dennis Brown of the Lewis County Herald, Joe Donchatz, executive director of the nursing facility said he had learned that a resident of the facility had visited an area hospital and was in contact with a hospital employee who later tested positive.

In Mason County, the number of confirmed cases also continues to grow, with an increase of four cases reported on Friday. The county’s number of confirmed cases of coronavirus now stands at 63, with 53 recovered and one death. Officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department were not available Friday to identify the ages or gender of the newly confirmed cases.

In Robertson County, no new cases were reported with four cases, three of those recovered.

In Bracken County, four new cases have been added to the confirmed list over the past two days, bringing the county’s total to 33. The newest cases include two males under 50, a female under 20 and a female under 40.

Fleming County is now reporting 59 cases, with 46 of those recovered.

All local health department are encouraging residents to use a mask when out in public and to follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky health officials. They include:

— Stay home if ill.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice social distancing (remain six feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.