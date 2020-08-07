Local counties reporting more COVID-19

August 7, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Bracken County added three confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its numbers on Thursday, bringing the total to 32.

The cases include a male under the age of 50, a female under the age of 40 and a female under the age of 20.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mason County held steady at 59.

Of those Mason County cases, 12 are currently active, 46 are recovered and there has been one death.

The Fleming County Health Department reported 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in the county during the pandemic. There are currently 18 active cases with no hospitalizations, officials with the health department said.

Lewis County now has 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 25 of those currently active. An outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care over the weekend accounts for 18 of those cases.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s facial covering mandate has been extended for an additional 30 days.

All local health department are encouraging residents to use a mask when out in public and to follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky health officials. They include:

— Stay home if ill.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice social distancing (remain six feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.