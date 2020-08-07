Rice wins KASAP award

Former Maysville Police Chief Ron Rice was presented the 2020 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Award recently.
The presentation was made at the Maysville Rotary Club by Melissa Greenwell of the Women’s Crisis Center on behalf of the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs.
Greenwell said that every Year, KASAP has a committee that plans a kickoff event that is typically held the last of March to launch the awareness month for April although the COVID-19 pandemic changed plans for this year.
“A part of that event is recognizing someone within the state who have made exceptional contributions to the anti-rape movement by working alongside KASAP and Rape Crisis Centers,” she said. Greenwell said she submitted Rice’s name into nomination for the award.
Greenwell said during Rice’s 23 years with MPD he worked closely with the Women’s Crisis Center to help survivors of sexual violence and encouraged his officers to work closely with WCC to connect survivors with resources.
“During the process of developing the initial protocol of storing sexual assault forensic kits around the state, Chief Rice felt that survivors deserved more time to make the decision whether or not to report their assault and move forward with criminal charges and agreed to keep unreported kits at his department for five years,” Greenwell said. “This was the longest amount of time set across the state.”
She said Rice always made himself available to rape crisis advocates and to survivors to assist them.
“No matter when someone called, he never turned an advocate or survivor away without help,” Greenwell said. “He showed compassion and professionalism and worked to insure that his department was meeting the needs of the survivors of this area.”
In addition, Rice was active in local groups dealing with sexual assault to improve the delivery of services and made sure his department was represented when training opportunities arose, Greenwell said.
“Chief Rice set the standard that Maysville Police Departments all sexual assault cases and treats each survivor with respect and compassion,” she said. “Under his leadership, survivors had positive experiences when reporting their assault to law enforcement officials.”
They accept nominations from anyone across the state and I nominated Ron for the award and the committee selected him.