Rice wins KASAP award

According to the latest economic impact report from Ohio Tourism, tourist and visitor spending in Adams County for 2019 was up three percent over 2018, and up over eight percent since 2017.

Tourism spending in Adams County has increased nearly 34 percent the past five years.

“Adams County tourism continues make strong economic gains as pointed out in this latest report from Ohio Tourism,” said Tom Cross, executive director of the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau. “To bolster the economic growth that this report shows, the last couple of years several new lodging establishments have opened up to take advantage of the growing tourism market and overnight stays Adams County is experiencing.”

In the just released 2020 report on the Economic Impact of Tourism in Adams County, tourism spending generating $45.6 million in sales in 2019 both directly and indirectly as a result of tourism in Adams County. The report by the Ohio Tourism goes on to say that tourism in Adams County created $16.1 million in wages (up 9.52 percent) and $5.6 million (up 9.80 percent) in state, local and federal taxes. The findings also say tourism is an integral and driving component of the Adams County economy sustaining 8.3 percent of salaried employment and employing 644 people representing a slight increase in tourism employment from the last report. Tourism is a composite of various economic activities including recreation, retail, lodging, food and beverage.

Statewide visitors spent $38.2 billion across Ohio in 2019 generating $48.6 billion total business sales. Visits to Ohio destinations grew by 2.2 percent and hotel demand grew 11 percent.

The Economic Impact Study on Tourism throughout the state is generated every two years by Ohio Development Services Office of Tourism Ohio.

Total Tourism Impact on Adams County for 2020 (2018 results in parentheses)

$45.6 million in sales ($42.1 million)

$16.1 million in wages and personal income ($14.7 million)

$5.6 million in taxes ($5.1 million)

644 employed by tourism trade (640 employed)

Adams County tourism sustains 8.3 percent of private sector jobs in the county and according to the report, tourism created 480 direct and 164 indirect and induced jobs.

Southwest Ohio has a 24 percent share in Ohio tourism, including employment, and is the third largest generator of tourism dollars and earnings in Ohio. The northeast region leads the state in tourism. The largest generators of tourism in Ohio are Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus.

The $45.6 million in sales represents the largest growth in Adams County tourism to date. This is an 8.31 percent increase over the 2018 report when $42.1 million in sales was generated in Adams County as a result of tourism.

This continues the upward trend of tourism dollars flowing into Adams County. In 2015, $34 million in total business sales were generated by tourism; in 2019, $45.6 million, representing a nearly 34 percent increase in tourism dollars over the past four years.

Tourism sales in Adams County were again led by (1) retail sales, (2) food and beverage, (3) transportation, (4) recreation (hiking, hunting, outdoors), and (5) lodging.

According to the report $1,026,385.00 in local county taxes were generated by tourism in Adams County and $16.1 million in income in the county.

For the five straight years in a row the 3 percent lodging tax received by the county as a result of overnight stays in Adams County has exceeded $50,000. That number has steadily increased over the past 10 years and as it stands now represents a 47 percent growth in lodging since 2010.

“Over the past few years the Bureau has used different marketing strategies,” said Cross. “We improved our website, continue to up our social media presence, use imagery, engage with the media, improve access to visitor information, create visitor attractions, build relationships with the Cincinnati market and finance TV ads in both the Cincinnati and Columbus markets. Of course leading the way through this tourism boom are the Amish shops, Serpent Mound, the many local lodging facilities, The Edge of Appalachia Preserve, hunting, hiking, canoeing and outdoor related activities, festivals and events that draw visitors. Despite some of the obvious setbacks we’ve encountered recently I expect the upward trend in Adams County tourism to continue for the foreseeable future.”