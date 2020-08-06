Local agency receives CARES Act funds

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that communities across the commonwealth, including Maysville received a total of $4,904,036 for housing programs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. McConnell introduced the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history, and led it to enactment in about a week.

The Housing Authority of Maysville will receive $11,171.

“Kentucky families need our support as they face the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. I’ve heard from housing authorities regarding the urgency of this federal assistance, and I was pleased to work with them to help Kentuckians through this pandemic,” said McConnell.

“When we wrote the CARES Act in my office, we focused on sending relief directly to families in need. As a result, the bold rescue legislation is delivering assistance in every part of our Commonwealth. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll keep working to put Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, especially as we combat this virus,” he said.

McConnell’s CARES Act has delivered more than $92.6 million for housing and economic development in Kentucky, according to information from the senator’s office.

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had a $12 billion impact in Kentucky so far. The legislation has delivered $3.9 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities.

Kentucky small businesses, farmers, and nonprofits have also received more than $5.3 billion in assistance, including through over 49,000 PPP loans. Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.