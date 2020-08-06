Western Mason receives $2 million in funding

August 6, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

A Mason County utility is among those who have been awarded grant funding through the Department of Agriculture Rural development.

Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg said the department is investing over $13.6 million in nine water infrastructure improvement projects across rural Kentucky.

USDA is funding the projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.

The Western Mason County Water District will receive a $1.5 million loan along with more than $500,000 in grant funding. The award will be used to replace approximately 11 miles of predominantly obsolete asbestos cement distribution mains, officials said.

The money will fund 275 customer service meters with new radio meters.

The project also includes repairs and maintenance to four existing water storage tanks and five existing pump stations.

These improvements will eliminate frequent breaks in the system, disruption of service, loss of revenue, and poor water quality in Mason County.

“Maintaining and upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure is crucial to our rural communities,” said Legg. “Water districts that practice sound management and keep their systems in good health will be there to serve their respective communities for decades to come. Together, we can help those communities thrive, because when rural Kentucky thrives, America thrives.”