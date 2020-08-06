Gast charged with murder

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A Brown County, Ohio, arrested in Mason County in May on an Ohio warrant after he allegedly murdered his companion has been charged with aggravated murder in Brown County.
According to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, a family member called Mason County emergency dispatch and requested a welfare check for a man in a car on Cahill Road off Kentucky 11. When officers arrived, they were informed that there was a body in the vehicle, he said.
The victim was identified as Miranda French, 29, of Maysville. Travis Gast, 28, of Russellville, Ohio, who was identified as French’s boyfriend, was arrested and charged in connection with her death, Boggs said. After a lengthy process, he was extradited to Ohio to face charges.
“Normally what happens when we pick up a fugitive in another state is they waive extradition,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin. “Most of the time, inmates want to get things moving. It’s usually in their best interest.” Gast, however refused to waive that process. Law enforcement had to get a more time-consuming Governor’s Warrant in order to for him to be brought back into Ohio for his trial.
At the time of the incident, a joint investigation with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, determined the death took place in Brown County on Eagle Creek Road in Ripley, officials said.
Boggs said visible wounds to the victim were indicative of blunt force trauma to the head.
Gast was arrested at a family member’s home on Cahill Road, Boggs said. He was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center and held without bond on a fugitive from another state warrant until he was extradited in late July, according to records from the Mason County Detention Center.
A pre-trial hearing in Brown County Common Pleas Court is scheduled for Aug. 18, on charges of aggravated murder and murder.
French died as a result of homicidal violence including strangulation and blunt force injuries to the head and body, autopsy reports indicate.
“That would tend to indicate some type of premeditation, the fact that you’ve got two different types of violence cited by the medical examiner,” said Corbin.
The combination of the autopsy report and witness statements led the prosecutor to believe “that this was something that he thought through. It wasn’t just a spur of the moment thing.” The premeditated nature is key to landing an indictment of the first charge. “Aggravated murder includes a prior calculation and design,” Corbin said.
Each charge carries a penalty of life in prison upon conviction.
Gast is currently being held by Brown County Sheriffs Department on a $1 million bond.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Champion Media Writer Marty Cornelison also contributed to this story.