TMF gone, cases on the rise

The temporary medical facility set up at the Mason County School’s STEAM Academy has been disassembled, officials said Tuesday.

But, should the need arise, it could be back up and in operation within 24 hours, according to Clay Buser, Mason County Emergency Management director.

In late March, the former Jockey building was converted into a temporary medical facility in case the local hospital was overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. If that happened, the TMF was set to function as an emergency treatment center for less critically ill patients and injuries. But since the situation never materialized, the hospital was broken down to give the school district space when classes start later this month, Buser said.

The equipment used to establish the TMF has been stored on site, Buser said, and can be set up in a day’s time should it be needed, he said.

Buser pointed out that the equipment used to set up the hospital all came from surplus and without costs to Mason County taxpayers.

“That’s a resource we’re going to keep,” he said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mason County climbed to 59 by Tuesday but those numbers are expected to increase even more, Samantha Wilson of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said.

Of those Mason County cases, 12 are currently active, 46 are recovered and there has been one death, Wilson said.

A recent increases can be attributed to both a couple of clusters and individual cases, she said.

“They are not all related to one event,” Wilson said.

The area is seeing an increase of younger people testing positive, Wilson said. She said social gatherings may be one reason for that.

Wilson encouraged everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

“If people just wear face mask and follow guidelines,” she said.