Mason schools plan for Aug. 24 start

Faced with the options of returning to class in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic or taking classes online, about a quarter of Mason County students and their parents are selecting online instruction, according to Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross.

On Tuesday, Ross said 25-28 percent of students have chosen the online option. The other 72-75 percent have chosen to attend in-person classes on campus, he said.

Classes are slated to begin on Aug. 24, Ross said. Students will be required to follow social distancing mandates and to wear mask when social distancing isn’t possible, he said in an instructional video posted on the district’s website. That would include riding the bus and entering school buildings but not in classrooms. Ross said. Temperature checks will take place daily either upon boarding the bus or entering the school.

Childcare will be offered through the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club with priority given to parents who have prohibitive work schedules, Ross said.

Students who have selected the the 100 percent online option will still be a part of a classroom and have a teacher assigned to them, he said.

Under the plan, scheduling for students who have selected in-person classes includes preschool on an A/B schedule with students in A Group attending Monday and Tuesday and students in B Group attending Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be devoted to deep cleaning of facilities,

Students in kindergarten through grade 5 will attend each day with split classroom to allow for social distancing. Classes will dismiss at noon Wednesday with NTI for the remainder of the day.

For grades 6-12. the A/B group schedules will be observed with students with IEPs and enrolled in the Career Magnet School attending both A and B. Wednesdays will be noon dismissal with NTI for the rest of the day.

Parents who have chosen the online options must sign a contract outlining the requirements of virtual learning, according to information from the school.

Drinking fountains at the schools have been converted to water bottle filling stations and parents are encouraged to provide a water bottle for their children although paper cups will be available.

The coronavirus pandemic has made schools change the way they do business, Ross said, adding “2020 will be a school year like no other, we are going to do the best we can.”

With the situation so fluid, he said the district stand ready to make changes if it has to.

“We’re ready to pivot if needed,” he said.

He hopes parents will encourage their students to make the best of the situation.

“The attitude of adults means everything,” Ross said.

For more information visit the district’s website at https://www.masoncoschools.com/content/mcreopen2020