Lewis nursing home sees outbreak of COVID-19

Robertson County has recorded its fourth case of COVID-19 and a Vanceburg nursing home is reporting an outbreak among staff and residents, according to news reports.

On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 31,185 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 463 of which were newly reported. Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care said the facility currently has seven in-house residents and five employees who have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employees have been discharged from work until they recover, reports indicate. All remaining residents and employees will be tested in the following days and weekly testing will continue until the center is COVID free once again, Joe Donchatz, executive director of the facility said,

In Mason County, the current number of reported coronavirus cases from the Buffalo Trace Health District stood at 53 Sunday with 47 of those recovered and one death.

“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth,” the governor said. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”

Beshear reported two new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 742 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 56-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

“This is a pivotal time for Kentuckians. Tomorrow, we begin a new week in a new month, a month in which we will implement Healthy At School guidelines as students and teachers return to classrooms,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health.

“I’m cautiously optimistic we have blunted our steep COVID-19 escalation with the mask requirement, restriction of gatherings to 10 or fewer people, bar closings and restaurant capacity restrictions. This is a prolonged challenge, though,” Stack said.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19 with personal choices that include responsible decisions about travel, crowd sizes, thorough and frequent hand-washing and wearing face masks, there’s still a need to keep other public health considerations in mind, conditions that don’t care that there’s a global pandemic going on.”