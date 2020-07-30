Augusta pool goers with symptoms should be tested

Augusta residents enjoyed the newly opened city pool before it was closed due to COVID-19.

Anyone who may have visited the Augusta city pool on three days earlier this month is being advised to check for COVID-19 symptoms.

“Unfortunately, a valued member of our staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” an announcement made on the pool’s social media page read last week. “At the recommendation of the Bracken County Health Department, the pool will remain closed until Aug. 5. to complete the required quarantining, contact tracing and sanitation.”

The pool posted information this week advising those who were at the pool on July 18, July 21 or July 22, and who may be experiencing symptoms, to contact a healthcare provider or local COVID-19 testing facility.

The closing came just about two weeks after the city’s new pool was opened for the first time.

Symptoms listed include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, difficulty breathing or new loss of smell or taste.

In Bracken County, testing for those experiencing symptoms is available at the Bracken County Health Department on Tuesdays and Wednesday, 8 a.m. until noon. Appointments can be made be calling 606-735-2157. Testing is available only for those who are experiencing symptoms.

Bracken County currently has 27 cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

Mason County passed the 50 confirmed cases threshold this week and the number now stands at 51 confirmed cases with 44 of those recovered. The county also has one death attributed to the coronavirus.

In Robertson County, three cases have been confirmed with two recovered and in Fleming County, 46 cases have been confirmed.

Lewis County is reporting 31 cases of COVID-19 with six of those active.