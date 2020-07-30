FBI said no violation by MPD

July 30, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

An investigation into an incident involving a Maysville police officer and a juvenile has ended with a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation clearing the officer.

The FBI agreed to head up the investigation to determine exactly what happened when a police officer allegedly attempted to break up a fight between two male juveniles in the Buckner Street area in late May.

Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse said he asked the FBI to conduct the investigation to ensure “an impartial and transparent investigation.”

“We have completed our investigation and presented those facts to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky,” Tim Beam, with the Louisville office of the FBI, said Wednesday.

He said the office will not pursue a prosecution in the matter.

“They officially declined, saying the facts and circumstances did not indicate a violation of federal law, therefore no federal prosecution is warranted,” Beam said.

Muse said FBI agents spent two months investigating the complaint lodged against the officer by the mother of one of the juveniles involved. He said the findings indicate the complaint was unfounded and the officer may have been the victim of a crime himself as he was assaulted and injured by several people as he attempted to break up the fight.

Placed on administrative leave while the investigation was underway, the officer has been reinstated, Muse said.

The chief said he hopes the department and community can now put the incident behind them.

“We’re going to move forward. We’re going to serve everybody and do our best to treat people fairly,” he said. “We’re ready to move on.”

Muse said he hopes the entire community, even those involved in the complaint, can feel comfortable calling the police and have faith they will “answer the call and treat them fairly.”

He said the department is making an effort to improve community relations and to provide training that will protect both citizens and police, including the addition of body cams to officer’s equipment.

The department has also added retired officer Chris Neal as community liaison and established a substation in the city’s East End.