Area adjusts to cope with COVID-19

July 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Maysville is adding picnic tables to the Second Street Mall and Augusta has closed its city pool as communities continue to find new ways to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear pulled back on restaurant and bar openings, hoping to reverse a recent upswing in the number of coronavirus cases being reported across the commonwealth.

“At a time when Kentucky is dealing with a surge in the coronavirus, knowing where other states have gone and knowing what it takes to stop it from happening here, let’s remember that we’re going to get through this, and we’re going to get through this together, but it’s going to require us to do what’s necessary,” Beshear said.

Actions taken by the governor include:

— Bars will be closed for two weeks, effective Tuesday, July 28.

— Restaurants will be limited to 25 percent of pre-pandemic capacity indoors; outdoor accommodations remain limited only by the ability to provide proper social distancing.

— Public and private schools are being asked to avoid offering in-person instruction until the third week of August.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise across the state, area cases being reported are also increasing. The latest numbers show Mason County with 49 cases; 40 of those have recovered and one death has been reported.

In Bracken County, 27 cases have been reported, including an employee of the Augusta city pool, according to information on the pool’s Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, a valued member of our staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” the announcement reads. “At the recommendation of the Bracken County Health Department, the pool will remain closed until Aug. 5. to complete the required quarantining, contact tracing and sanitation.”

Robertson County now has three cases, Fleming County 44 with 13 active and three hospitalized and Lewis County, 31 cases with six active.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said he was approached by Sprinkles of Hope owner Meagan Brannon about putting up tents so people could dine in the shade outside downtown restaurants. He responded by offering to place picnic tables and umbrellas on the Second Street Mall to expand outside dining options for people who get take out from local restaurants.

“We want to try to do all we can to help out the businesses,” Wallingford said.