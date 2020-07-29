Mason grand jury hands down multiple indictments

A Mason County grand jury faced a busy agenda and returned several indictments late last week.

A Flemingsburg man was indicted on multiple charges in connection with a June 17 event during which he allegedly fired a handgun at a woman operating a vehicle following an argument, according to court records.

Lathan Douglas Saunders, 21, is being held in the Mason County Detention Center on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after he allegedly “wantonly engaged in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury” by firing the handgun at the woman and near three children, two of whom were passengers in the vehicle she was driving.

Saunders is scheduled to appear in Mason Circuit Court on to be arraigned on the charges. He is currently being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Jacob Moi Hernandez was indicted on four counts in connection to a May 13 incident during which he allegedly restrained a woman with the intent to harm her, threatened to commit a crime which would likely results in death or serious injury to the woman and striking the woman in the side of the head and pushing her.

Charges handed down by the grand jury included kidnapping, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault,

Hernandez is currently free on a $10,000 cash bond.

Buell Ray Baker Jr., 45, was indicted on 14 counts involving a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a Jan. 27 incident and include guns ranging from a 12-gauge shotgun to a Mossberg 22.-caliber rifle and including several handguns.

Mark Richard Saunders, 43, was indicted for first-degree stalking and fleeing or evading police for an event from June 9 when he allegedly “stalked another person and made an implicit or explicit threat with the intent to put (the victim) in reasonable fear of sexual contact, serious physical injury or death, and a protective order had been issued by the court to protect (the victim)…” Mark Saunders also faces a second-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Detroy Dashun Cooper. 32. faces charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation when he allegedly caused physical injury to another person and impeded the normal breathing pattern or circulation of the blood of (victim) by applying pressure to the person’s neck.

Cooper is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 11 in Mason Circuit Court.

Margo Holloway, 53, of Maysville, was indicted on charges in connection with a Jan. 28 incident during which she allegedly drove her pickup truck through the front windows of Shoe Sensation in the market Square Shopping Plaza.

Holloway is charged with driving under the influence, and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for endangering the lives of those inside the building.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury include:

— Anthony William Solak, 21, prohibited use of an electronic communication device to engage in sexual or prohibited conduct after he allegedly used a cell phone fr the purpose of procuring or promoting a minor to engage in sexual and/or prohibited activities.

— Charles Christopher Clouse, 38, third-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— William Zan Highfield, 23, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Justin Aaron Heller, 35, DUI second offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance Xanax, failure to maintain insurance.

— Tony Ray Ross, 42, second-degree burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender.

— Brandon Wesley Poe, 33, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

— Kevin Lawrence Thomas, 29, theft by unlawful taking auto.

— Wyman Deon Jackson, 52, public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance.

— Detroy Dashun Cooper, 32. receiving stolen property.

— Nathan Ray Putney, 36, first-degree possession of a controlled substance acetyle fentanyl, receiving stolen property under $500, public intoxication, possession of burglar’s tools.

— Michael Robert Mountjoy, 37, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

— Billy Joe Littleton, 40, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, menacing, third-degree possession of a controlled substance clonezapam.

— Joseph E. Wheeler, 21, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment.

— Kevin Vincent Simpson, 49, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Carrie Michelle Lippert, 39, DUI second offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance hydrocodone, controlled substance not in original container, first-degree wanton endangerment.

— Robin Bloomfield Tanner, 48, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Daniel Noah Johnson, 32, flagrant non support.

— Brian Robert Berry, 29, flagrant non support.

— Charles Ellis Jones, 59, flagrant non support.

— Jonah L. Moore, flagrant non support.

— Jeffrey Shane Smalley, 47, flagrant non support.