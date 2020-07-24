Floodwall project ahead of schedule

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Village Council held a special meeting on Thursday, July 16, to discuss the possible reopening of the police department, or renewing the police protection levy.

“This meeting results from the committee meeting that health and safety had last week. Our levy ran out to provide protection for the village that we’re contracting with the sheriff’s department, and once that money is gone, then we won’t have the money to contract with them anymore. So, we need to discuss putting a levy on to help us continue with the contract with the sheriff’s department, and I know there’s some that want to open a police department again,” said Mayor Teresa Blythe.

The contract through the Sheriff’s office totals $66,000 a year.

Fiscal officer Kayla Bowman and Councilman Troy Jolly had prepared separate budgets on proposed costs of reopening a department.

“Again, we want to put the levy on just to continue — or at least I think we should — just continue with the Sheriff’s department, but we need to look at options, making sure we stay fiscally responsible. We can’t afford to go back into fiscal emergency. That will cost us millions of dollars and grant funding that we have been very fortunate to attain,” said Blythe.

Bowman presented her budget to council and those in attendance.. The first page showed the revenue brought in between a $1 million to $5 million levy and taxpayer costs per value of property. The second page showed police revenues from 2013 to 2017.

“At the bottom in total revenues, it’ll say transfers in, so that’s going to show you all of the transfers in from the general [fund], and that full amount of the full revenue that they had,” said Bowman. The next page showed police expenses for those years; the next page was magistrate and clerk costs; court fines and court costs that came in. All of this money went through the general, it did not go through the police, that’s how villages do their court fines and magistrate fees. The last one is a budget that I have prepared,” said Bowman.

Bowman’s proposed budget totalled $145,750. Jolly did not bring his budget, though later asked Bowman to print it out; his one-page budget totalled $62,000.

“From the safety and committee meeting, a couple things were tossed around, one of which was to talk to our school resource officer, who has been the deputy for Manchester. If school goes back in session in August — which is a very huge if — he will be going back to the school. We are going to lose our officer, or our deputy here in the village. Obviously, he can’t do both, because he’s married to the school when he’s there at the shift, can’t respond to 911 calls, etc., so therefore, we lose our deputy,” said Jolly.

Contentions rose between Jolly and Blythe — Blythe on the side of renewing the contract, Jolly wishing to reopen the department. By the end of the meeting, Councilman Michael Phipps made a motion to put a $4 million levy on for protection.

“Well, we definitely need to get this levy on the ballot one way or another, and we’ve got a motion on the floor to be voted on,” said Phipps. Blythe said they cannot say it’s for a police department.

“Well, you can’t — unfortunately about being a mayor, you can’t make the motions,” said Jolly.

Phipps said his motion wasn’t that, Blythe said she wasn’t trying to make a motion.

“Well, you were trying to tell us how to make a motion, and that is not in your job as mayor,” said Jolly. Councilwoman Henderson seconded Phipps’ motion.

“Mine is just to put in on the levy, then work from there. At least that’s a starting point,” said Phipps. Councilwoman Adams said “just for protection.”.

“Yeah, for protection, and if we could come up with some idea to start a police department, more power to us,” said Phipps.

Jolly makes a motion for a $4 million police levy.

“He made a motion,” said Henderson. Jolly said he made a motion, too. Solicitor Tony Baker said to handle Phipps; motion first.

“OK, I have a motion from Mike, and a second to put a $4 million levy on for protection,” said Blythe.

Phipps asked if Jolly has the chance to put his motion on before they vote.

“Mine will fail, let’s be honest, it’s going to fail. I mean, I can already see how this vote’s going to go,” said Jolly.

Phipps said he was just trying to be fair to Jolly.

Clerk calls roll; all agree except for Jolly, the motion passed.

Phipps made a motion to set the special meeting for the Street Department levy and protection levy and the meeting was set for Monday, July 20.

With no more business before the council, the meeting was adjourned.

The Village Council meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.