Floodwall project ahead of schedule

Work to repair storm damage to the Maysville floodwall levee is ahead of schedule, officials said Thursday.
If the weather holds, the project, originally scheduled for completion in June 2021, could be complete by the end of the year, Maysville Projects Manager David Hord said.
City officials met with Corps of Engineers officials in May 2019 to review plans to stabilize the levee in areas damaged by the summer flooding in 2017 and again in 2018. A groundbreaking ceremony for the $7.1 million project was held in January 2020 with work beginning shortly thereafter.
Crews expected to remove up to 36 inches of top soil from the levee and replace it with large stones or boulders called rip-rap. And while the damage was worse in some places than expected, it was not as extensive in others, Hord said, meaning there will likely be enough rock left to extend the project.
Currently, about 900 feet of levee remains to be excavated to reach the point where the levee and floodwall meet, Hord said. Crews will then go back to Hardymon Landing to complete some work with the remaining stone, he said.
A longitudinal dike was added near the Maysville River Park at a point where there is a bend in the river, Hord said. The dike will alleviate some of the force of the water at that point and provide better access to the riverfront after brush and tress were removed, he said.
Earth removed from the project is being hauled to the Mason County Landfill. Hord said earlier than about 70,000 yards of top soil and clay will be removed during the process.
The front side of the levee will remain grass covered, Hord said. There are also plans to add an access road on top of the levee, he said, and three access points currently in place will be maintained with two sets of stairs replaced.
Access to the project is being made through the Commerce Street floodwall gate and the lower terrace is being used as the haul road for the project, he said.
Hord said he has been pleased with the progress of the project so far.
“It has gone really well,” he said.
In order to be eligible for the fully funded federal project, cities were required to properly maintain a floodwall, officials with the Corp of Engineers said, and Maysville met that qualification.
Construction on the floodwall began in 1949. From end to end the floodwall is 14,080 feet long, including 7,774 feet of concrete wall and 6,306 feet of earth levee. It ranges in height from 11 feet to 30 feet, depending on terrain.
Federal officials said since its completion, the floodwall has endured 38 high water events and prevented millions of dollars in flood damage to the community,