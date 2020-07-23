One killed in Adams tractor accident

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post are currently investigating a fatal traffic crash that took place Monday, July 20 at approximately 3:16 a.m..

The crash occurred on Chapparal Road near Hawk Hill Road in Tiffin Township, Adams County, Ohio.

Police said Keith D. Fryman, 49, of Sardinia, Ohio, was operating an early model Ferguson tractor northwest on Chapparal Road. According to a preliminary investigation, Fryman failed to properly negotiate a curve and lost control of the tractor on the roadway. The tractor then overturned.

Fryman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The West Union Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and the Adams County Coroner’s Office responded and assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.