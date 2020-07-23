Summer cleanup gets underway

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Maysville’s quarterly cleanup is set for Friday when dumpsters will be placed in several spots throughout the city, City Manager Matt Wallingford said Wednesday.

The quarterly cleanup program was started by Mayor Charles Cotterill soon after he took office in December 2018.

“We need to give people an opportunity to get rid of stuff,” Cotterill said at the time. “Let’s make something available.”

Working with Wallingford and commissioners, the quarterly cleanup program was initiated.

While placing dumpsters in areas for residents to use periodically is a good idea, almost everyone agreed that leaving them in place permanently is not. However, the mayor said it is a starting point.

“We’ve got to get the town cleaned up,” he said. “We’ve got to start somewhere.”

For the summer cleanup campaign, dumpsters will be placed in locations in town starting on July 24, and will remain in place until Aug. 3, Wallingford said.

City officials are asking the residents not place hazardous material or construction debris in the dumpsters (televisions are acceptable if they can be placed in the dumpster).

Tires and appliances are also being accepted this go-around at the Forest Avenue Police Station and Public Works on Martha Comer Drive. Tire disposal is for residential consumers only, not commercial, Wallingford said. Both facilities are monitored by cameras, officials said.

Dumpster locations include:

— Corner of Pelham/East Sixth Street.

— Forest Avenue Police Station.

— Central Avenue/East Sixth Street.

— Maysville Church of God at 512 Buckner Street.

— Parking lot at Bank Street/Fifth Street.

— Old Main Street in the grass parking lot just south of the post office.

— Wall Street/McDonald Parkway.

— Public Works on Martha Comer Drive behind the College.

— Under the Simon Kenton Bridge on East Second Street.

— 400/500 block of West Second Street.