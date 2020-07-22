Shelter begins appointment-only services

WEST UNION, Ohio — While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on businesses, particularly small businesses, charities have also suffered as fund-raising events have been postponed or cancelled to comply with protocols issued by state and local governments.

In Adams County, Ohio, an organization that serves the animal population is being hurt financially by the pandemic officials said.

The Humane Society of Adams County animal shelter in West Union, is a non-profit organization that relies on donations to operate. Due to the pandemic, monthly donations to the organization have been half to one-third the amounts of previous years, according to HSAC Board President Jessica Huxmann.

“We will be operating on a reduced scale beginning immediately, Huxmann said. “While we plan to remain open by appointment to continue to serve clients, we will be closed for general drop-in visitation.”

Huxmann went on to explain that the shelter’s new temporary schedule serves two purposes.

“First, we can still provide some much-needed services, such as the adoption of great pets currently at the shelter. Second, we can minimize the impact of the loss of revenue we have experienced due to fewer donations and inability to hold in-person fundraisers during the pandemic, which will help our dollars stretch further in these lean times.”

Huxmann said the group will reduce the number of new pets accepted into the shelter because it needs to be responsible with its veterinary and animal care funds. HSAC can offer suggestions to rehome pets and tips to help stop many problem behaviors. According to Huxmann, the Adams County Humane Agent is still active.

Members of the public may call 937-544-8585 for more information and to make appointments to adopt current animals at the shelter. Adoption applications are available online on the shelter’s website at www.adamscountyanimals.org.

Donations to help the shelter are tax-deductible and may be made through the “Donate” page on the HSAC website.