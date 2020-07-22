Gov. backs up on social gatherings

New advisories handed down by state officials Monday will likely impact plans to open up local government meetings and could even close other events that were gradually reopening, officials said.

In an effort to blunt the growth in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new travel advisory and a pullback on the guidance for mass gatherings.

The new travel advisory recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of eight states – Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas – that are reporting a positive coronavirus testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent. The advisory also includes Mississippi, which is quickly approaching a positive testing rate of 15 percent, and the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico.

Beshear also said the Cabinet for Health and Family Services has issued a new order that pulls back on guidance covering social, non-commercial mass gatherings. On June 29, the original guidance was eased to allow for gatherings of 50 or fewer people. Today’s order returns the guidance to allow only for such gatherings of 10 or fewer people. The guidance, which does not apply to weddings, restaurants, retail or other public venues, went into effect Monday.

While the decision whether to keep Maysville City Commission meetings closed to the public but available online will ultimately be up to commissioners, City Manager Matt Wallingford said he plans to introduce the issue at Thursday’s commission meeting.

“I’m going to let them decide,” he said.

Wallingford did say he will recommend that the city continue its current path of closed but publicly live broadcast meetings.

Commissioners had discussed two weeks ago moving the commission meeting to the Cox Building where they could improve the sound quality and allow more room for people to attend while observing social distancing guidelines. However, the new advisory changed that.

“I’m going to recommend we keep doing what we’re doing until this is all over with,” he said.

Unless a case of COVID-19 is recorded at the city pool, Wallingford said he does not expect it to be closed because of the latest developments.

On Monday, Mason County saw an increase in COVID-19 cases and now has a total of 45 cases with 36 recovered and one death. In Robertson County, two cases have been recorded with one recovered; and in Bracken County those numbers stand at 24 cases with 15 recovered.

Lewis County has recorded 26 cases and Fleming County, 41.

With case numbers increasing and plans for students to go back to the classroom, Samantha Wilson with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department suggested now is a good time fr parents to come up with a plan.

“I really want families to think about a plan if a child or parents get sick. It’s good time to have a plan in place,” she said.