Historic May’s Lick school receives grant

July 18, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in the nation, located in May’s Lick, has been named the recipient of a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Mason County Fiscal Court learned earlier this week that is has been awarded $50,000 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation through the American Cultural Heritage Foundation Fund to support the May’s Lick Rosenwald School Rehabilitation Project.

Buffalo Trace Area Development District provided technical assistance with writing and submitting the grant on behalf of the fiscal court. The application details and project details were formed by the partnership of the fiscal court and the May’s Lick Community Development Board, which oversees the rehabilitation efforts of the school.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced more than $1.6 million in grants to 27 sites and organizations through its African American Cultural Heritage Foundation Fund, including the $50,000 award to the Mason County Fiscal Court. The trust had received a total of 538 requests from across the country, requesting nearly $58 million in total.

Over 5,000 Rosenwald schools were built between 1920 and 1948. The few remaining have been designated a National Trust by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In 2018 the May’s Lick Rosenwald School was listed on the National Register for Historic Places. The May’s Lick Rosenwald School is the only surviving school of its type (brick and mortar) in northern Kentucky.

Over the past two years, the National Trust has funded 65 historic African American places and invested more than $4.3 million to help preserve landscapes and buildings imbued with Black life, humanity, and cultural heritage. This year’s funds, provided by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, were awarded to key places and organizations that help the Action Fund protect and restore African American historic sites. Grants are given across four categories: capacity building, project planning, capital, and programming and interpretation. A full list of grantees can be found by visiting the National Trust for Historic Preservation website

Funds will be used to further ongoing rehabilitation efforts of the Mays’ Lick school. Although the award will not complete the rehabilitation in whole, it will greatly advance efforts to complete necessary work that is needed on the interior of the structure, officials with Buffalo Trace said.

In 1916 the May’s Lick Health and Welfare Company was organized to raise funds for the construction of the school. The school was built for $17,500 and construction began in 1920. This was the first consolidated African American School in Mason County and it opened its doors September 1921 and closed Mays 1961.

Dr. Cheryl French, co-chair of a project to restore the school, said earlier the school is one of only 200 left across the nation and is unique in that it has a basement, something most Rosenwald schools did not have.

The school, now owned by the county, has had about $150,000 in restoration work to this point. Future plans for the building include offices for the May’s Lick Fire Department, a kitchen/dining area and a satellite branch of the Mason County Public Library.