Woman, unborn child killed in accident

July 18, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

VANCEBURG — A woman and her unborn child were killed in a Lewis County accident earlier this week.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Ross said Kenneth Ford, 44, of Marmet, W. Va., was operating a 2000 Yukon north on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when he lost control of his vehicle.

According to Ross, Ford pulled into the oncoming lane in order to pass a tractor-trailer when he saw a UPS truck being operated by Chase Rankin of Maysville.

“(Ford) pulled back, over corrected and lost control,” Ross said. “He swerved back into the lane of the UPS truck and that was when they impacted.”

Ross said Ford’s passenger, Sarah Wade, 43, of Charleston, W. Va., was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. While there, an emergency c-section was performed to deliver her child. The child later died at the hospital.

Wade was then transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured, according to Ross.

“It appeared that everyone involved was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred,” Ross said.

The roadway was shut down for about an hour.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Black Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis County VFD, Garrison VFD, Portsmouth Ambulance Service, Carl Ginn Towing and Crawford Towing.