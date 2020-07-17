Chamber reboots search for director

The search for a new executive director at the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce has resumed.

Gerry Schumacher, president of the Chamber Board of Directors, said this week the organization is re-starting the search which got underway in January when Vicki Steigleder announced plans to retire mid-year.

But the effort was sidetracked when COVID-19 guidelines discouraged in-person interviews and the many unknowns made it difficult to search for and recruit good candidates.

“We had several good resumes, and we will be following up with those applicants to gauge their interest,” said Jeremy Faulkner, chair of the search committee that is coordinating the effort. “We are also looking for new resumes because it has been almost four months since we postponed the search.”

The Chamber is recognized as an effective resource, providing relevant and innovative programming that ensures a healthy business climate and an enhanced quality of life for the Maysville-Mason County area, according to Schumacher.

The Chamber boasts more than 230 members and has been the leading business organization in this area for more than half a century.

Faulkner said the executive director is responsible for day-to-day management of all Chamber functions and is tasked with developing and supervising an effective program of membership development, membership services, and membership retention.

The director must also put into place effective communication and marketing programs that are responsive to the needs of the membership, and develop and conduct education programs to advance the professional, technical, and managerial skills of the members, he added.

“And the director is also responsible for maintaining partnerships with local agencies and appropriately managing the finances and resources of the Chamber,” said Faulkner.

Faulkner said applicants must have experience in business, marketing, or professional communication, a Bachelor’s Degree in a field related to business or communication (or several years of relevant experience), and excellent computer/software skills.

Those interested in applying should email a current resume and cover letter detailing interest and qualifications to:

Jeremy Faulkner, Search Committee Chairman, at [email protected]