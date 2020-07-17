Mason County audit points out errors

A recently released audit of Mason County Fiscal Court revealed some issues with one county fund and several with the Mason County Detention Center commissary fund.

The findings came from the office of Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon and cover the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

“As part of the audit process, the auditor must comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts and grants. The auditor must also comment on material weaknesses involving internal control over financial operations and reporting,” the report reads.

The report noted that the Local Government Economic Assistance fund had a negative reconciled fund balance of $2,049. The negative balance was caused by approved disbursement payments being prepared for items that exceeded the budget. To offset the negative balance, the treasurer made an adjusting journal entry to back off the outstanding checks. However, these checks cleared resulting in a negative fund balance. As a result, the auditor had to make an adjustment to reverse the adjusting journal entry made by the treasurer.

County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer responded, saying he would be more careful of account balances in the future… and “will make the necessary cash transfers to prevent negative balances from occurring again. I understand a journal entry is not the way to correct a negative balance.”

The audit also pointed out that Mason County Jailer Lisa Kern Yeary did not prepare an annual commissary report and submit the report to the county treasurer.

“Further, the jailer does not have controls in place to ensure an annual commissary report is prepared and submitted to the county treasurer. The failure to maintain accurate, detailed reports does not provide a true picture of the activities within the jailer’s accounts. It also increases the risk of errors, fraud, misstatements, or omissions.”

Yeary took responsibility for the error in her response to the allegation.

“As the elected jailer of Mason County, I accept all responsibility for the failures of the individuals who I entrust to ensure their responsibilities are completed. As the jailer, I have re-evaluated the responsibilities of the Commissary and Class D position. The individual who was responsible for this report is no longer employed with our agency. As the current individual who was given this responsibility did not follow up or in a timely manner or report the issue to my office, has been relieved of many of her current responsibilities until a reevaluation of this position is completed,” she said.

“As I was unaware this report was not received in a timely manner by the Mason County Treasurer’s Office, or the Mason Fiscal Court, it was my understanding from the individuals I had placed in a position of responsibility the report had been forwarded. I have until the reorganization of the Commissary and Class D Coordinators position placed our Internal Affairs Manager in direct supervision of this area. Internal Affairs shall report to me on a daily basis of the actions taking place in this area.”

The report also cited the jailer for not maintain a receipts and disbursements ledger for the commissary; and claims she did not have adequate separation of duties over commissary transactions.

Yeary said the commissary and Class D section at the jail were combined prior to her election and that she has been opposed to the combination since the beginning of her term.

“With this audit I shall make the decision to separate these two areas of responsibilities,” Yeary said.

Yeary said when she was elected she had so much concern for the section that she requested a private audit of the accounts from an independent auditing company.

“As I have on my staff in my Internal Affairs section, an individual who has experience with forensic auditing in law enforcement, areas of concern from his review came to light. Therefore, my request for the independent audit. With that particular audit, did not express the findings that I had suspected and was found by this audit. The corrective action of this issue shall be the separation of the commissary and Class D Coordinators financial accounts,” she said.

The audit report can be found on the auditor’s website, http://apps.auditor.ky.gov/Public/Audit_Reports/Archive/2019MasonFC-audit.pdf