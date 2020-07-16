As part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s yearly bridge inspection program, the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge, U.S. 62, in downtown Maysville will be closed next Tuesday for several hours, officials with KYTC said Wednesday.

Weather permitting, engineers will close the Ohio River bridge Tuesday, July 21, at 9 a.m. to inspect the steel support towers, main suspension cable, and other structural components. The bridge should reopen by 3 p.m. or when inspections are complete.

While the bridge is closed, traffic should detour using the William H. Harsha Bridge (U.S. 68), 3 miles west of Maysville to connect between Kentucky and U.S. 52 or U.S. 62 in Ohio.

The 1930s-era bridge, which carries U.S. 62 across the Ohio River between Maysville and Aberdeen, Ohio, closed late last year when inspectors found extensive corrosion damage to several suspender cables – the vertical cables extending from the main suspension cable that support the bridge’s driving surface. It was reopened to traffic last month after temporary repairs were made, a short-term fix to keep the bridge open until a full repair project, such as replacing all cables, can be planned.