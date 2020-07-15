Woman injured in U.S. 68 accident

July 15, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

A semi-vehicle collision in Maysville Monday sent a woman to a Cincinnati hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The accident took place at about 5 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Tucker Drive, according to Lt. Chris Conley of the Maysville Police Department.

A 1999 Freight-liner semi truck pulling a trailer, driven by David Goad, 72, was northbound on U.S. 68 and could not get stopped in time when the traffic signal at the intersection turned red, Conley said. The semi struck a 2005 Honda driven by Karen Waddell of Portsmouth, Ohio, who was making a left-hand turn from Tucker Drive onto southbound U.S. 68, he said.

The resulting collision in the intersection resulted in injuries to Waddell, 65, who was airlifted from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries. Conley said she was listed as serious but stable on Tuesday morning.

A cat which was riding with Waddell escaped injuries and was taken to a nearby vet for safety, Conley said.

Both Goad and Waddell were alone in their vehicles at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by MPD Officer Juan Davis.