Possible COVID exposure at area business

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department is hoping people who visited a May’s Lick business recently will come forward to be tested for COVID-19 after an employee tested positive.

A warning sign was posted on a Valero station in the community to inform customers of potential exposure to the coronavirus from July 5-10.

According to Samantha Wilson of BTDHD, someone at the businesses tested positive and had been there for five days and likely exposed other people to the virus because they were not observing COVID-19 protocols like hand washing and wearing a mask.

Customers who visited the business and did follow suggested health measures, like wearing a mask and washing their hands after the visit should be fine, she said. But those who did not follow protocols are at risk, Wilson said.

Wilson said health department personnel are currently in the process of contract tracing over the exposure but admits with a business with so many transient customers it is more difficult.

Wilson said there have already been some positive tests from the exposure and more are expected, although they may not be tested in or live in Mason County.

Anyone who suspects they have been exposed can contact the BTDHD at 564-9447. Testing is conducted on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesday, BTDHD had scheduled 50 tests, well above their usual capacity of 38, Wilson said.

“You can be proactive in fighting this disease by assuming it is everywhere and by practicing prevention each time you are in public,” a post on the BTDHD reads. “Retroactively avoiding places and not wearing your face mask or practicing prevention means you could have already been exposed. If you have been regularly practicing prevention, then you have less to worry about.”

“The public is encouraged to not patronize businesses where safety is a concern. The Buffalo Trace District Health Department may be reached at 606-564-9447 to schedule testing and to make a complaint about non-compliance to the emergency mask regulation.”

“The whole community has a role to play in keeping our economy open,” the post continued. “The consequences are paid by all for the individual’s choices. Be the change, think beyond inconvenience, and practice prevention.”

Early Tuesday, the number of reported cases in Mason County had risen to 40, with 36 recovered, four active and one death attributed to COVID-19.

Stephanie Fryman, Public Health director in Fleming County, has issued guidance on the mask mandate issued late last week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Those guidelines for businesses include:

— Enforcement is required-no mask, no service.

— Enforcement begins on Monday, July 13, 2020.

— Every business will receive initial notice of compliance with rules and regulations.

— Information will be placed on Social media, in newspapers, radio PSA and presented at Monday

morning zoom meeting with community partners.

— To support mask wearing, we are going to promote, keeping businesses open, if we wear mask we can keep going to church, going to restaurants, going to retail stores, etc.

— Day of complaints rule. We will follow up with every business we get a daily complaint, regardless of how many complaints a day on one business we get.

On Sunday, the Adams County, Ohio, Health Department reported a death from complications of COVID-19.

The individual was an 86-year-old man with chronic health problems who died in an area hospital.

The most current numbers available from Kentucky show Bracken County with 19 total reported cases, Fleming County with 31, Lewis County with 22 and Robertson County with 1.