Humphrey Park to be sold by city

The city of Maysville is selling Humphrey Park, commissioners agreed Thursday.

The park, located on a hilltop on Tilton Lane, has not been used in the recent past and has been abandoned for at least 10 years, a conservative estimate, Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said. The roadway to the park was recently blocked by a downed tree, he said, making the shelter inaccessible.

The city first discussed selling the 7-acre property in February.

An organization which owned Humphrey Park has ceased to exist and the property has reverted to the city. Wallingford suggested the city sell the property at auction and Mayor Charles Cotterill suggested proceeds be used in part to upgrade the park behind the library.

The park and several other parcels, including one of four adjacent lots and another of two adjacent lots, all declared surplus property, will be sold at auction on Aug. 8, beginning at 10 a.m., in the shelter at Rotary Park, Wallingford said. Craig Stanfield will be the auctioneer.

Some of the property was given to the city by owners who no longer maintained the property, he said. Other lots were left from a project from the 1990s on lower West Fourth Street, Wallingford said.

Also Thursday, commissioners agreed to move their twice monthly meetings from the municipal building’s commission chambers to the third floor of the Cox Building in difference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since mid-March, city meetings have been conducted via Facebook to comply with social distancing mandates. In order to open the meetings to the public, a larger facility is necessary, Wallingford said. So beginning with the Aug. 13 meeting, commission will convene at the new location, he said. Social distancing rules and masking requirements will be in place and the crowd will be monitored for capacity, he said.

In other business, commissioners:

— Approved the appointment of Bob Hendrickson to the River Port Authority for a term expiring May 31, 2024.

— Agreed to explore options for leasing space at the river park for someone interested in starting a kayak rental businesses.

— Accepted the retirements of Mark Smith from the Fire Department; Karen Cracraft and Sharon Swisher from Administration;and Darren Garrison and Darin Spence from the Utility Department.

— Approved a municipal order for body-worn cameras for police.

— Approved a resolution adopting event guidelines for COVID-19.

— Amended code of ordinances for check signing, first reading.