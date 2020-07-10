Liess named Powell Award winner

Maysville Police Chaplain Tony Liess was presented a James Powell Award for Excellency in Chaplaincy during Thursday Maysville City Commission meeting.

Powell was on hand to make the presentation, along with International Conference of Police Chaplains Kentucky representative Lee Twombly.

The award is presented by the International Conference of Police Chaplains, an international, professional membership organization of chaplains and liaison officers from different faiths. It is named in honor of James Powell, a longtime chaplain with the Oldham County Police Department. Powell has served those in uniform since 1980. The award is presented annually in Kentucky to a chaplain who serves a small department. Last year’s winner was Rev. Bob Hudson who is chaplain for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Liess was nominated by past award winner Hudson and by MPD Chief Jared Muse.

“It has been my privilege to serve along side Tony as he has sacrificially offered unnumbered hours of comfort and support to individuals and families that have been devastated by the loss of a loved one, not only in his serve to the Maysville Police Department bu also to the Mason County Dispatchers and Maysville/Mason County Fire Department,” Hudson said in his nominating letter. “His service has reached from the roll call room to ride-alongs (at all hours of the day/night), to emergency room counseling and comfort, joint classroom settings with officers and deputies, as well as onsite traffic and home fire fatalities.”

“It has been my privilege to serve with Tony as he has sacrificed countless hours of his time to members of the Maysville Police Department, Maysville Dispatchers and Maysville Fire Department,” Muse said in nominating Liess. “He has made himself available at all hours of the day/night form anyone in need.”

“Tony has a caring and sympathetic nature that is key to being effective in his duties,” Muse added. “Tony is a friend to all, and I consider myself blessed to call him my friend.”

An emotional Liess said “all I can say is thank you. It’s a privilege and an honor to serve.”

“Chaplain Tony is a fine standard bearer of the James Powell Award for Excellence in Chaplaincy,” Hudson said. “I have know Tony since I began my ministry at St. Luke’s in the summer of 2008. Through the years our paths have crossed in undershepherd service in the community through the Limestone Ministerial Association as well as volunteer chaplaincy at the Police and Sheriff departments. Being from a rural area we have the opportunity to back each other up and cover for one another in the good times as well as the traumatic times when we are thrust into situations that no one ever wants to see. Tony is always ready to help, always ready to serve — that is what a chaplain does.”