Mason County named early CARES recipient

FRANKFORT — In collaboration with the Department for Local Government, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 16 northern Kentucky governments have applied for nearly $7 million in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

Currently five northern Kentucky governments have received final approval for reimbursement for a total of $1.3 million. Nine others have received preliminary approval, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to DLG.

Mason County will use $46,000 to reimburse expenses for PPE, signage to encourage social distancing, technology expenses to allow telework, disinfecting supplies and payroll for temporary employees necessary to combat COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to be one of the early counties to get approval on our application,” said Judge-Executive Joseph Pfeffer. “With revenue down and tight budgets, this funding will help us get through these unprecedented times and allow us to continue with planned projects while providing much-needed services to our community.”

“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene mentioned how essential reimbursements are for local governments.

“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

Since the application was released in May, DLG has received approximately 100 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted.