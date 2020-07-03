It’s back — Friday added to print schedule

Beginning Friday, July 10, The Ledger Independent will add an additional print day back into its schedule.

A print edition of the newspaper will now be available each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with the paper published as an E-edition on Monday and Thursday.

“We are excited to be able to add a day back into our printed publication schedule,” said Publisher Rod Baker. “While we are able to add this additional day, we are still operating with cautious optimism.”

Baker reminded readers that the Ledger Independent remains a five-day daily newspaper.

“I want to emphasize that we continue to publish a paper five days per week via the e-edition. The effort that our newsroom puts forward to make that happen is extraordinary given the challenges they face.”

“We are committed to continue to provide you with local news and information that’s available in a variety of different mediums. Thank you for your continued support.”

In addition to the print and electronic editions, The Ledger Independent also provides news on a variety of platforms including its website, www.maysville-online.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.