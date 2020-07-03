Pickers and Grinners Summer Market coming July 11

Pickers and Grinners is returning to Limestone Park on July 11, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m., in downtown Maysville, adjacent to The Ledger Independent building, organizers said.

Themed as a Summer Market, this Pickers and Grinners event will host local shops, food vendors, artists and musicians. The musicians start playing at 10 a.m., and will change on the hour. Featured this summer are Leah Frederick, Nick Denham, Old Street Project, Cabin Creek Band, Stuard Lax, Paul Blankenship, and the Harry Pedigo Band from 4-6 p.m.

This free event will comply with government social distancing suggestions and guidelines to ensure safety and fun are a priority. Bring your chair, mask and spend the day in beautiful Limestone Park. Hand sanitizing stations will be available for your use.

Pickers and Grinners began nearly four years ago as a farmers market spotlighting local businesses and shops. The event has since expanded to be more than just a farmers market. In 2019, a Pickers and Grinners event was hosted for every season with a diverse offering of goods, food and entertainment.

Vendors like Turtleback Ridge Farms, Hillsong Farms Baked Goods, Circle T Farms, Textile Treasures and more will be at the market as well as newcomer, Sweet Jazz Treats from Ohio.

“I have been in business for four years and I am loving it,” said Jasmine N. Davis, owner and CEO of Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery. “Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery was created off of having a passion to cook and creativity but most of all based on hopes, dreams and praying of having children one day.”

Sweet Jazz Treats is a home baking business that specializes in colorful designs and flavorful items. Attendees can expect to see cupcake variations and dessert jars.

“We’re extremely excited to have Sweet Jazz Treats joining the lineup this year,” says Dee Werline, event coordinator for Pickers and Grinners. “They’re a wonderful addition and we’re happy to welcome them to the Maysville community.”

More information on the upcoming Pickers and Grinners Summer Market can be found on facebook.com/pickersandgrinners.