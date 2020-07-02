Pool ready for inspection, Friday opening set

The pool at the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park is ready to open, YMCA Director Tonya Wenz said Wednesday.

And if all goes well during a Health Department inspection set for Thursday morning, the pool will open for the season on Friday, she said.

“I feel like we are prepared,” Wenz said.

The job of opening the pool fell to Wenz after the Recreation Park committee reversed an earlier decision and decided to pen the pool, despite social distancing mandates brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the inspection, health department inspectors will check the pool’s plans, social distancing guidelines and chlorine levels in the water and other requirements, Wenz said.

Pool attendance will be limited to 75 percent capacity or 90 total including the 30 in the splash pool, 40 in the dive pool and 50 on the pool deck. The diving board will be removed, increasing the pool capacity, Wallingford said.

Pool employees will follow strict cleaning and sanitation protocols after consultation with the Buffalo Trace Health Department and using CDC guidelines.

Wenz said there will be a staff member whose only job will be to monitor social distancing and attendance numbers to make sure guidelines are observed.

Guests should plan to bring their own chairs since deck chairs will not be available. There will be designated blocks for chairs to ensure social distancing protocols. Also, a limited number of life jackets will be provided. No arm floats will be permitted and all flotation devices must be U.S. Coast Guard approved.

Guests will be required to answer wellness questions upon entry and will be directed to sign a waiver each day they attend, according to the guidelines. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout their stay and children over 13 must have a waiver signed each day by a parent or guardian before entering the pool grounds.

Those who visit the pool should arrive with their swim clothes on as there will be a limited number of changing areas available, the number of people allowed in locked rooms will be limited and there will be no showers available.

The pool will be open Sunday, 12:30-5 p.m., and Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Admission will be $5 per person. Attendance checks will be conducted at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and if attendance is 25 or less the pool will close for the day 30 minutes after the check.

The concession stand will not be open so pool-goers should bring drinks and snacks, officials said. Food trucks interested in setting up near the pool should contact the city.

For more information visit the city’s website at www.maysvilleky.com