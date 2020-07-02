MCHC, community developing walk/bike plan

Selling the Marshall Key House, also known as the Harriet Beecher Stowe Museum in Old Washington, is a complicated issue that depends on a number of factors and restrictions, Maysville City Attorney Kelly Caudill told city commissioners Thursday.

The historic house was purchased by the city in 2001 from Old Washington Inc. for $150,000, with funds from a Transportation Enhancement grant. As part of the deed stipulations, the house must be used for public purposes “in perpetuity,” he said.

The house was built in 1807 by Marshall Key, a nephew of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall. In 1833, Harriet Beecher Stowe visited. During her visit, she was taken to witness a slave auction at the courthouse nearby. According to historic newspaper accounts from the late 1800s, that was where the author received some of the inspiration for her best selling book, Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Caudill has been in conversations with the Kentucky Heritage Council and the Kentucky League of Cities about a potential sale of the property. When Maysville purchased the property, the deed came with a number of stipulation in a preservation easement for its use, he said. And while the city can sell the property, it must make any potential buyer aware of the easement and its requirements, Caudill said.

The preferred method of sale is by sealed bid although the city can enter into private negotiations is a successful bid is not entered.

Mayor Charles Cotterill suggested that a minimum bud be established and asked if a real estate agent could be enlisted to sell the property. If not sold by bid, that would be an option, Caudill said.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford reminded commissioners that there is a drainage issue that needs to be addressed at the property which also requires an archaeological study at the site. Estimated costs of the study and repairs is $14,000, he said. A portion of that, $10,000 is included in the 2020-2021 budget, Comptroller Penny Stanfield said.

A date to sell other city-owned property at public auction was set for Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., at a location yet to be determined. Those properties include on lower West Fourth Street, Wallingford said, all of which are vacant lots.

July 24-Aug. 3 was set as the date for the city’s quarterly cleanup for summer. Dumpsters will be set up throughout the city and, at the request of Cotterill, tires will also be collected.

Commissioners also approved the second and final reading of the city’s 2020-2021 $12.8 million budget which includes funding for a floodwall pump generator attachment, a new roof for city hall, drainage improvements at Cedarwood for projects department; a sprinter ambulance for the fire department; $80,000 for fleet vehicles, along with the body cams for the police department; concrete pad at the city garage, equipment including a track ho, maintenance bay lift, tractor and mower and chipper truck and chipper for public works; and funds to continue the sewer separation project and for new water mains along Third Street from Bridge Street to Wall Street.

The budget does not include any raises for employees for the coming fiscal year, according to Wallingford. The budget must be in place by July 1.

Commissioners, at the urging of Cotterill, also discussed the city’s hiring practices and policy of hiring within. Fire Chief Kevin Doyle, with support from Police Chief Jared Muse, suggested that city ordinances which address the issues and handbook which lay out the process should be reviewed and revised before the practice can be changed.

Caudill said he would need direction and input from city officials and department heads before making any changes to he ordinance for consideration by commissioners.