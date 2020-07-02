MCHC, community developing walk/bike plan

The Mason County Health Coalition is seeking community input to help develop a master walk/bike plan.
Such a plan is the first step to making a community more walkable and bikeable. Master walk/bike plans engage various community members and identify priorities for creating a safe and attractive walking and biking environment for people of all ages and abilities. Created by communities and adopted by local governments, they serve as official documentation of a community’s need and readiness for improvements to active travel/recreational facilities.
With the assistance of Troy Hearn, who administers the State Physical Activity and Nutrition Active Living Program, the Health Coalition is working to develop a master walk/bike plan for Mason County, and it welcomes community members to engage in the process.
According to Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford, “The city of Maysville fully supports a master walk/bike plan. We must find ways to expand our pocket trails by breaking through impediments such as topography and state highways.”
As Mason County residents are out walking, running, or cycling, they are invited to make note of repairs or enhancements that would create a safer, more comfortable, and enjoyable space for physical activity. Some examples of items to note are broken sidewalks; trip hazards; lack of curb ramps; areas where vehicles travel too fast; need for signage (e.g. “Share the Road” signs for cyclists); or the need for a sidewalk or other path. Additionally, the master walk/bike plan can include “wish list” items regardless of cost or feasibility, such as designated cycling lanes or trails. Although there is no guarantee that every item will eventually be put into place, the plan creates a vision that is necessary for both implementing improvements and securing certain grant funding.
Anyone who would like to contribute to the master walk/bike plan for Mason County should send a photograph and a brief description of what the issue is, where – as specifically as possible – it is located, and why a repair or enhancement is needed to [email protected] by July 31.