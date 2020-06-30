Fleming, Lewis bridge projects underway

The sounds of cars honking and shouts of congratulations could be heard in downtown Maysville on Thursday afternoon.

At 11:45 a.m., county and city officials gathered at the Maysville-Mason County Chamber of Commerce office building to surprise Vicki Steigleder, who is retiring from the chamber’s executive director position.

Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer and Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill both provided Steigleder with proclamations honoring her work for the chamber.

After the proclamations were received, Steigleder was ushered outside where, at noon, a parade of cars drove by. Drivers honked their horns and shouted “congratulations” and “we’ll miss you.” Some handed out gifts and cards.

Steigleder, who has served the chamber for more than 16 years, announced her retirement in January. She and her husband, Steve, will be moving to Texas to be closer to their daughters.

“We’re moving to the Austin area, because we’ll be 20 minutes from one of our daughters,” she said. “We have another daughter in the Houston area, so we’ll be about two and a half hours away. Kentucky has really impressed upon us how important family is, so when we were looking at retirement, we knew we needed to be closer to our kids.”

Steigleder said she appreciated everyone turning out to say goodbye.

“I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “Because of all the virus restrictions, I really wasn’t expecting anything to happen. But, I really wanted a chance to say goodbye to people, too. That’s probably the hardest part of leaving right now — you can’t really say goodbye, you can’t hang out and you’re not supposed to give hugs. I appreciate everything. I’ve loved this community and my job. It’s nice to have people who believe what I’ve done has mattered.”

Chamber Board Chair Gerry Schumacher said everyone will be sad to see Steigleder leave.

“We’re sad to see her leave,” he said. “Her replacement is going to have to fill big shoes. As you can see, everyone is going to miss her. We’ve all thought a lot about her.”

Cotterill said Steigleder has been good for the area and will be missed.

“She’s done a good job for Maysville and Mason County and for the people,” he said. “I understand retirement and wanting to move on. She will be missed.”

Pfeffer expressed similar sentiments.

“We’re very happy for her, but we’re sad to lose her. She was great for the county and city both. She’s been very good at accomplishing things and getting things done. I’m sure Bob (Hendrickson, interim director) will step in and meet the tasks before him.”

Pfeffer said the chamber board members will continue to search for a permanent director.

Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Director Owen McNeill said Steigleder was a great advocate for the local area.

“(Thursday)’s celebration for Vicki Steigleder underscores the professionalism and expertise she brought to the Maysville-Mason County Chamber of Commerce and highlights a career spent advocating for the business community in Maysville,” he said. “Under her leadership, the Maysville Chamber of Commerce has flourished to become a top tier Chamber in Kentucky and I, along with the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Board will miss her expertise and energies spent advocating on our behalf. The fact that so many took the time today to congratulate Vicki highlights the value she brought to the director position and the outstanding leadership she has provided.”

Steigleder’s last day was Thursday.