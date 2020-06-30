Fleming, Lewis bridge projects underway

June 30, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

FLEMINGSBURG — Work continues this week on a $1.4 million Transportation Cabinet seven-bridge improvement project in northeast Kentucky as contractors begin resurfacing Monday on a Flemingsburg Bypass (Kentucky 32) bridge in Fleming County, officials said.

The Kentucky 32 bridge, which spans Fleming Creek about a mile east of Kentucky 11-Mount Sterling Avenue (toward Morehead) at Flemingsburg, will be one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals for about the next 30 days.

The resurfacing project includes grinding down old concrete, repairing any potholes, and applying a new smoother layer of latex concrete to the bridge’s driving surface.

Resurfacing will begin July 9 on another Fleming County bridge – the Kentucky 32X (downtown Flemimgsburg) bridge over Fleming Creek on Mockingbird Hill – which also will be one lane for 30 days. Work, and one-lane traffic, will follow afterward on three AA Highway bridges in Lewis County:

— Kentucky 9 bridge over Ben Willen Branch, milepoint 17.3, north of Vanceburg

— Kentucky 9 bridge over Salt Lick Creek near Vanceburg, milepoint 13.6

— Kentucky 9 (Grayson spur) bridge over Kinniconnick Creek, milepoint 4.3

Contractors have completed the resurfacing of two other Fleming County bridges:

— Kentucky 11 bridge over the Licking River at the Fleming-Bath county line

— Kentucky 170 bridge over Fleming Creek at Hilltop

The seven-bridge improvement project is being done by M&M Services Co., Inc., under a $1,358,691.50 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract. Contractors have until November to complete the work.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.