Adams groups work to rescue pony

June 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

WEST UNION, Ohio -– Adams County Humane Agent James McDonald and Adams County Dog Warden Donnie Swayne were called in mid-June to investigate a report of possible animal neglect in the county.

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents discovered a brown pony being housed in a small outdoor paddock with no shelter. The pony, nicknamed “Charlie,” was emaciated, had overgrown hooves, and had a bone malformation/indent on the bridge of his nose, most likely caused by the halter being too tight during his growing years.

The pony was surrendered to the animal shelter and has since been gelded and has had his hooves trimmed. He is currently available for adoption and already has several applications.

Jessica Huxmann, president of the Humane Society of Adams County, thanked all the agencies involved in the rescue of this animal.

“Caring for the innocent, voiceless animals of a community is a difficult, expensive, and often emotionally-charged task,” she said. “When groups work together to provide assistance and support, the job is made much easier for everyone.”

All suspects of animal cruelty and neglect are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, or to apply to adopt Charlie the pony, please visit the animal shelter’s website at www.adamscountyanimals.org or email them at [email protected] Adoption application can be found on the website.