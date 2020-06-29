Fireworks, no festival a go for Maysville

While there will not be the regular slate of Red, White and Boom! activities Maysville has grown accustomed to, the skies will still light up on the 4th of July, city officials said Friday.

The city’s annual fireworks show will take place on Saturday, July 4 at dusk. The COVID-19 virus and the threat of it spreading in larger crowds has made city and health department officials have to re-examine many aspects of daily life, and annual events and festivals are no different.

It was deemed impossible for the large crowds of people who usually come downtown on the 4th to social distance while watching the parade, enjoying a concert, or with children playing in the inflatables, usually highlights of the Independence Day celebration. Yet the mayor and commissioners felt it important to have some semblance of celebration, and voted to proceed with the fireworks. As with other towns still putting on fireworks displays, people are being asked to view them in or close to their vehicles if coming downtown. Limestone Landing will not be open this year as to not encourage a large gathering.

Maysville Main Street Director Caroline Reece said it is very hard seeing the popular celebration abbreviated in such a way, but understands the reasoning.

“It goes against everything we all work for — not inviting people to our beautiful historic district to enjoy one of the many events that make life here special, “ she said. “But the health and safety of our community is the most important thing, so we’ve tried to adjust.”

In addition to staying in or near vehicles, viewers are asked to please try and social distance and wear masks.