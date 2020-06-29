Robertson records first COVID-19 case

June 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

Robertson County has lost its status as the only county in Kentucky without a reported case of coronavirus, officials said Monday.

“The Buffalo Trace District Health Department today announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Robertson County,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The patient was identified as a Robertson County resident, a female under 60, who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident is currently self-isolated at home, officials said.

People who had been in direct contact with this individual were notified.

“As anticipated, this case confirms the presence of COVID-19 in Robertson County,” the spokesperson said.

This case reinforces the importance of actions the public can take to protect themselves and prevent disease spread in the community.

Mason County has 31 confirmed cases and 20 of those have recovered, officials said Monday.

The BTDHD offers this advice to the public:

— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.

— STAY APART: Wear a face covering and keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping for life-sustaining essentials. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other goods.

— STAY PUT: Keep non-essential trips to a minimum and if you are sick, stay home.

Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

Call your healthcare provider:

If you experience fever, cough, and shortness of breath (flu like symptoms), stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility. Inform them of your symptoms.

For more information:

Go to KY COVID-19 website.

• Kycovid19.ky.gov

For COVID-19 testing, call the Buffalo Trace District Health Department 1-606-564-9447.