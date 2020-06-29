Germantown Fair on, but no carnival

June 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
In this file photo, Justus Johnson, of Bracken County, shows his hog at the Germantown Fair.

In this file photo, Justus Johnson, of Bracken County, shows his hog at the Germantown Fair.

Plans are continuing for the 166th Old Reliable Germantown Fair, though there will be some noticeable changes.

According to a statement from the fair board, the decision to hold the fair Aug. 6-8 was made recently. However, there will be no carnival rides during the fair.

“The Fair Board met, Thursday, June 25 and decided to only have three pageants (pre-teen, teen and queen) and the live stock shows,” the statement said. “There will be no carnival.”

According to the fair board, pageant and livestock information will be posted on the fair website later.

“We will be following the guidelines given to us by the Mason County Health Department and those issued by the the governor,” the fair board statement said.

It will be recommended to wear face masks.

More information can be found by visiting germantownfair.com and the fair’s Facebook page.

The annual Oktoberfest, organized by the Maysville Rotary Club, has also been cancelled for 2020.

The Maysville Uncorked festival was also postponed this year, though no new date has been announced.

The Simon Kenton festival has been canceled. The festival is held each year in Old Washington. However, due to vendors being reluctant to sign on for the festival this year, it will not be held.

The city of Maysville will hold the annual firework celebration on July 4. However, everything else has been postponed.

The Vanceburg Fourth of July celebration has also been cancelled. Originally, Mayor Dane Blankenship was going to try to hold the celebration on Labor Day weekend, but city officials decided to cancel it until 2021.

According to Blankenship, the concert in the park series has also been canceled.

In Bracken County, the Augusta Riverfest Regatta has been canceled.

“We are heartbroken to have made this decision, but during this pandemic time, the safety of everyone is very important,” Bracken County Tourism Director Janet Hunt said in a Facebook post on the Augusta, Kentucky page. “Our hospitality is always here. You are welcome to come for a day visit anytime. Most of our shops and restaurants are open with capacity and curbside service. We have Air BNBs and a bed and breakfast.”

Art in the Garden, which was scheduled for June 6, was also canceled for 2020.

The Augusta College Echo Hall Association is still planning to hold its Bourbon, Barbecue and Bluegrass event on Saturday, Sept. 17. More information will be published on that as it becomes available.