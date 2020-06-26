MRMC, FC hospital receiving settlement funds

FRNAKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently announced $383 million in state and federal dollars for 54 rural hospitals by settling a 13-year-old dispute regarding Medicaid funding rates.
The settlement negotiated by Beshear, with support from McConnell, successfully convinced the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to offer funding in combination with the state’s liability of $93.9 million. The previous administration had budgeted an estimated $425 million in state funding to settle the case.
Beshear said the settlement saved the state more than $300 million and provides long-awaited funds immediately back to rural hospitals.
“The funding is much-needed relief to our rural hospitals and health care workers that have been on the frontlines helping to fight the global pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “The hard work from our office along with support from Majority Leader McConnell and federal partners has resulted in millions of dollars in savings to the state and immediate payment to our rural hospitals. We expect to be issuing checks as early as next week.”
Under the settlement, Fleming County Hospital will receive $1.6 million and Meadowview Regional Medical Center will receive $1.7 million.
Officials with the hospitals declined to comment on the funds and instead directed the newspaper to the Kentucky Hospital Association for comment.
“In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, I’m proud to work with the Trump Administration and Gov. Beshear to deliver urgently needed resources for more than 50 of Kentucky’s rural hospitals,” said McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly working to direct national attention and federal resources to rural America, and especially Kentucky. The medical professionals at our rural hospitals have shown their courage and dedication every day throughout this pandemic, and it’s my privilege to thank and support them.”
This litigation began with an administrative action in 2007 and then the lawsuit in 2013, all involving the rate setting methodology used for acute care hospitals for 2007-2015. The hospitals claimed the methodology used by Kentucky Medicaid was invalid, and the Franklin Circuit Court and the Kentucky Court of Appeals agreed. The case is pending before the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Earlier this year Beshear asked CMS to exercise its authority to dedicate federal Medicaid funds owed to rural hospitals. Following a request from the Beshear administration, McConnell’s office contacted senior officials at CMS and at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reiterating the importance of a quick and positive decision for Kentucky’s rural hospitals.
On April 3, Beshear and McConnell announced the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved Kentucky’s request to recover Medicaid federal match rates and provide federal funds for a payment.