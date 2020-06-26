Pool opening, date to be determined

Pools at the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park are preparing to open soon, officials said Thursday during a meeting of the rec park committee.
Although a exact date for the opening has yet to be determined, Tony Wenz, YMCA director, who oversees the pool operation, has determined the guidelines under which the facility will open.
Gov. Andy Beshear has approved the opening of pools in Kentucky provided they meet standards established as part of the state’s protocol to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The date for reopening statewide is June 29 but the rec park pool will not be ready to reopen that soon, according to Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford, although it could open shortly after that date.
The pool will be open Sunday, 12:30-5 p.m., and Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Attendance checks will be conducted at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and if attendance is 25 or less the pool will close for the day 30 minutes after the check. Costs of admission has not been set although City Commissioner Victor McKay said a suggested $5 admission seems reasonable.
Under the guidelines from Wenz, the pool attendance will be limited to 75 percent capacity or 90 total including the splash pool, dive pool and on the pool deck. The diving board will be removed, increasing the pool capacity, Wallingford said.
Pool employees will follow strict cleaning and sanitation protocols after consultation with the Buffalo Trace Health Department and using CDC guidelines.
Guests will be required to answer wellness questions upon entry and will be directed to sign a waiver each day they attend, according to the guidelines. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout their stay and children over 13 must have a waiver signed each day by a parent or guardian before entering the pool grounds.
Those who visit the pool should arrive with their swim clothes on as there will be a limited number of changing areas available, the number of people allowed in locked rooms will be limited and there will be no showers available.
Because the concession stand will not open this season, officials suggest that visitors bring bottled water and snacks with them. Food truck vendors who are properly licensed by the city and health department are invited to set up near the pool, Wallingford said.
Guests should also plan to bring their own chairs since deck chairs will not be available. There will be designated blocks for chairs to ensure social distancing protocols. Also, a limited number of life jackets will be provided. No arm floats will be permitted and all flotation devices must be U.S. Coast Guard approved.
With pools in Blue Licks State Resort Park and the Fleming County Recreation Park expected to remained closed for the season, Wallingford said the rec park pool has a much wider target area this year than in the past.
McKay reminded the committee of the responsibility that comes with reopening the pool facility during the pandemic.
“We have a lot of responsibility to ensure the safety of everyone,” he said.