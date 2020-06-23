Voters make selections for November ballot

A different kind of election meant a trickle of returns Tuesday as opposed to Kentucky’s usual rapid release of results.

Kentuckians have been voting for weeks following a declaration from Secretary of State Michael Adams that everyone could request and submit an absentee ballot in deference to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, those who chose to cast their ballots in person visited a single polling location in their home county to vote.

Absentee ballots postmarked by June 23 and received by June 27 will be counted in election totals.

In Mason County, County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher said the votes include partial and unofficial vote totals.

“These totals will change in the week ahead,” Schumacher said. “Ballots postmarked by (June 23) and received in the clerk’s office by June 27, 2020 will be counted. Also, any ballots deposited in the drop box by 6 p.m. (June 23) will be counted. Therefore, the county board of elections will continue to meet this week and scan ballots. The deadline for the official certification of vote totals is June 30, 2020 at 6 p.m.

The votes included 2,035 mail-in, scanned votes, 1,134 machine votes and 334 walk-in absentee votes, according to Schumacher.

There were nine candidates in the Maysville City Commission primary race. The top eight will be on the November general election ballot.

Incumbent Victor McKay led with 1,279 votes, followed by incumbent Andrew Wood with 998, former Mayor David Cartmell with 969, Ann Brammer with 748, incumbent Kelly Ashley with 722, Stephanie Gastauer with 682, incumbent Jeff Brammer with 506, John Bess with 473 and David Doyle with 344.

In the Mason County Republican primary for state Representative 70th District, William Lawrence led with 935 votes and Rob Conn received 272 votes.

In the Mason County Republican primary for U.S. Representative 4th District, incumbent Thomas Massie led with 1,092 votes and Todd McMurtry received 127 votes.

In the U.S. Representative 4th District Democratic primary, Alexandra Owensby received 1,025 votes and Shannon Fabert received 610.

For the U.S. Senator Republican primary, incumbent Mitch McConnell led with 1,059 votes and C. Wesley Morgan received 64.

In the U.S. Senator Democratic primary, Amy McGrath received 897 votes and Charles Booker received 705.

In the United States President Republican primary, incumbent President Donald Trump received 1,137 votes and there were 109 uncommitted.

In the United States President Democratic primary, former Vice President Joseph Biden received 1,131 votes and 390 were uncommitted.

In the Fleming County Republican primary for State Representative 70th District, Rob Conn led with 1,133 votes and William Lawrence received 430.

In the Robertson County Republican primary for State Representative 70th District, William Lawrence led with 58 votes and Rob Conn received 9 votes. The Robertson County totals do not include absentee ballots.

In Bracken County, only machine totals votes were from the county’s lone polling location at Bracken County High School in Brooksville were released by County Clerk Rae Jean Poe.

In the presidential race, Republican Trump received 144 votes with 14 uncommitted; on the Democratic side, former Biden received 42 votes, with 83 uncommitted and 17 for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

For U.S. Senator, on the Republican side, McConnell, Senate Majority Leader, was named on 203 ballots and challenger Morgan on 30 ballots while on the Democratic side, McGrath received 87 votes and Booker was selected on 79 ballots.

For U.S. Representative 4th District, in the Republican race, Massie was named on 223 ballots and challenger was named on 27; on the Democratic side, Owensby was the choice for 140 voters and Fabert for 83.

In the race to replace the retiring John Sims Jr. as 70th District State Representative, Lawrence was named on 139 ballots and Democrat Rob Conn on 34.

In Lewis County, totals available Tuesday included precincts, walk-ins and mail-ins, County Clerk Glenda Himes said.

In the race for the Oval Office on the Republican side, Trump garnered 2,006 votes with 157 uncommitted. Democrats who selected Biden totaled 282 with 60 uncommitted and 51 for Sanders.

For U.S. Senate, Republicans named McConnell on 1,735 ballots with 153 selecting Morgan. Democrats picked McGrath 291 to 89 for Booker.

In the 70th District U.S. House contest, Republicans named Massie on 1,900 ballots with 25 for McMurtury and for Democrats, Owensby was the choice for 257 voters while 121 selected Fabert.

Just 90 minutes after polls closed, most news outlets were calling the 70th District race on the Republican side for Massie.